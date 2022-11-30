What is e-Rupee? All you need to know about RBI’s digital rupee launching on Dec 1

It was only in 2020 that India removed the ban on cryptocurrencies. Fast forward to 2022, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has now announced an official cryptocurrency of sorts which will be launched on Dec 1. Known as the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), this e-rupee will be available for retail users as of now though RBI has demarcated the digital rupee into two broad categories: retail and wholesale. Here’s what all we know so far.

Central Bank Digital Currency: Who all will have access to it and how will it be used?

From what we’ve gathered from several reports, the CBDC will cover a total of four cities in the pilot launch, i.e. – Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Bhubaneswar. It will operate with select customers and merchants, wherein they’ll be able to use this digital currency known as e-rupee.

State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, and IDFC First Bank will be involved in the launch of e-rupee in these four cities. Post the launch, four more banks, namely – Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank will join the league. As per RBI, the e-rupee will be consecutively made accessible in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Indore, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kochi, Patna, and Shimla.

All you need to know about e-rupee

E-rupee will be used across sectors including the private sector, non-financial consumers, and businesses. Here’s looking at what RBI had said earlier: “CBDC is the legal tender issued by a central bank in a digital form. It is the same as a fiat currency and is exchangeable one-to-one with the fiat currency. Only its form is different.”

For the unversed, the e-rupee will be issued in the same manner as the physical currency and coins we have in place. It will be distributed through banks just the way physical currency is distributed. Which brings us to the question as to how will the transaction take place? Fret not. We’ll explain the entire process.

How to do e-rupee transactions?

As per RBI, the banks which will have the rights to disburse the digital currency, will help users transact through a digital wallet which will be stored on mobile phones and devices. Interestingly, both person to person (P2P) and person to merchant (P2M) transactions will be allowed. QR codes will enable payments to merchants.

What do we know about wholesale digital currency?

As per RBI, the wholesale e-rupee is designed for select financial institutions. The wholesale digital currency will benefit financial transactions undertaken by banks in various segments including government securities, inter-bank market to name a few.

