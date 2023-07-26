Are Diljit and Sia collaborating for a song? We think so!

Diljit Dosanjh is that homegrown success story that we’re all proud of. A man of many talents, Diljit is singer-songwriter, actor, and a film producer. Even though his claim to fame was through Punjabi music, representing the heart of India at its core, Diljit’s a global star today, with his songs trending globally. But that’s not why we are here today. That he is a force to be reckoned with is not news. But Diljit’s upcoming collaboration with the famous Australian singer and songwriter Sia is something that has got us all excited! But what is it about? Is it going to be a musical collab? We know you have many questions, and so do we. Here’s what we know about Diljit and Sia’s collaboration so far.

Diljit and Sia’s collaboration gets fans excited

On 26 July, both Diljit and Sia took to their official Instagram handles to share pictures of themselves from a recording studio. Not much is known about what went on behind the camera or what the project is about. But stay tuned to this space to know more.

Referring to Sia’s famous track Unstoppable, Diljit called her an “Unstoppable Vibe” in his Insta post. As per the post, American record producer Greg Kurstin is the producer of this musical collaboration. We might not know a lot about what’s coming up, but one thing is for sure, that we are going to sign up for this.

While Diljit’s songs continue to be international favourites, especially since his Coachella performance earlier this year, his acting career needs a special mention too. His most recent film, Punjab 95, has been gaining the right kind of attention. This film based on a true story is all set to kickstart the 2023 edition of Toronto International Film Festival.

All Images: Courtesy diljitdosanjh/Instagram