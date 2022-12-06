Gurinder Chadha set to bring the first ever Disney Indian princess to screens

Disney is all set to take the desi way with the first-ever Disney Indian princess musical, to be helmed by filmmaker Gurinder Chadha. The Disney franchise is collaborating with Chadha and screenwriter Paul Mayeda Berges to produce a musical about a Disney princess from the books of Indian history.

Two-time BAFTA nominee Gurinder Chadha is the woman behind films like Bend It Like Beckham and Bride and Prejudice. Producer Lindy Goldstein, who made The Nutcracker and the Four Realms will also join the production team of the upcoming film with her banner Lindy Goldstein Production.

Princess Ananya, has been confirmed by the team, but they have also added that it’s quite in the early stages and the team isn’t even close to launching her. Having grown up with Ariel, Elsa, Rapunzel, and Snow White, having a Disney Indian princess is a big step towards cultural representation.

At the Red Sea International Film Festival, Chadha spoke to Deadline’s Red Sea Studio and revealed that Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production President Sean Bailey came to her with the idea of an Indian princess movie produced by Disney, and she immediately gave her nod to the project. The writer-director also revealed that she is currently writing the script with her husband and writing partner Berges to develop a Disney princess that Indian kids can relate to.

She said to Deadline, “Let me tell you, it’s not easy writing a Disney princess movie. It’s a very hard thing to do because there are certain rules you have to follow and you also don’t want to repeat yourself.” She also said, “I want to do my own thing. But at the same time there are very strong Disney princesses out there so to do something different but still within the genre, it’s an interesting balance to explore as a creator.”

