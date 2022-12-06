facebook
Gurinder Chadha set to bring the first ever Disney Indian princess to screens
Gurinder Chadha set to bring the first ever Disney Indian princess to screens
What's On
06 Dec 2022 03:45 PM

Sreetama Basu

Disney is all set to take the desi way with the first-ever Disney Indian princess musical, to be helmed by filmmaker Gurinder Chadha. The Disney franchise is collaborating with Chadha and screenwriter Paul Mayeda Berges to produce a musical about a Disney princess from the books of Indian history.

Two-time BAFTA nominee Gurinder Chadha is the woman behind films like Bend It Like Beckham and Bride and Prejudice. Producer Lindy Goldstein, who made The Nutcracker and the Four Realms will also join the production team of the upcoming film with her banner Lindy Goldstein Production.

Disney set to launch an Indian princess for the first time ever

Princess Ananya, has been confirmed by the team, but they have also added that it’s quite in the early stages and the team isn’t even close to launching her. Having grown up with Ariel, Elsa, Rapunzel, and Snow White, having a Disney Indian princess is a big step towards cultural representation.

disney Indian princess

At the Red Sea International Film Festival, Chadha spoke to Deadline’s Red Sea Studio and revealed that Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production President Sean Bailey came to her with the idea of an Indian princess movie produced by Disney, and she immediately gave her nod to the project. The writer-director also revealed that she is currently writing the script with her husband and writing partner Berges to develop a Disney princess that Indian kids can relate to.

She said to Deadline, “Let me tell you, it’s not easy writing a Disney princess movie. It’s a very hard thing to do because there are certain rules you have to follow and you also don’t want to repeat yourself.” She also said, “I want to do my own thing. But at the same time there are very strong Disney princesses out there so to do something different but still within the genre, it’s an interesting balance to explore as a creator.”

All Images: Courtesy Instagram; Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock

Walt Disney Gurinder Chadha Disney Princess
Sreetama Basu

A journalism student who studied the subject only to meet SRK in person, she settled for the best way to meet him. Covering Entertainment throughout her career, and now Food, Health and Lifestyle as well, Sreetama is also a self-proclaimed plant mom. In love with all things slow and quiet, she can often be found hunting for quiet corners with a glass of wine in hand. Other loves include little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.

   
