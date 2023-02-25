Fly high in an air taxi in Dubai by 2026

Dubai is preparing to launch air taxi services in the next three years. The announcement was made on February 12, by the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

He announced the approval of the design of air taxi vertiports in Dubai as well as their locations. “Today, we approved the designs of flying taxi vertiports in Dubai which will operate within three years,” he tweeted.

Dubai has been achieving several unique feats when it comes to its infrastructure. It is home to the world’s tallest building, and stunning landmarks like the Museum of the Future and Palm Jumeirah. The air taxi models that will be used in Dubai are displayed at the RTA stand at the World Government Summit 2023, reports state.

Dubai will have four vertiports, places from where people can board these taxis. The locations are:

DXB airport

Downtown

Palm Jumeirah

Marina

These flying taxis will be priced along the lines of an Uber service in the city, reports state. Ahmed Bahrozyan, an official in the Emirate’s Roads and Transport Authority, said that the pricing “will be in the range of a limousine service in Dubai, maybe slightly higher”, writes Wion News.

The air taxi will be able to seat one pilot as well as four passengers. The four vertiports will have charging stations and other amenities required for the vehicles. The taxis have a maximum speed of 300 kilometres per hour and will be able to fly about 241 kilometres, reports state. What’s more, the taxi is expected to emit zero emissions.

