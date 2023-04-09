facebook
A rare pink diamond is set to go to auction in June
09 Apr 2023 04:00 PM

A rare pink diamond is set to go to auction in June

prestigeonlinesg

A rare, vividly rosy-purple diamond, called the Eternal Pink and valued at US$35 million (INR 2,86,44,17,500), is slated to be auctioned by Sotheby’s as part of its Magnificent Jewels sale in New York on June 8.

The 10.57-carat stone is being marketed as the most valuable purplish-pink diamond ever brought to auction, with the highest ever pre-auction price per carat estimate, according to Sotheby’s.

“Its refined lines combined with the intensity of its colour earn it a place as one of the world’s most extraordinary gems,” Tom Moses, executive vice president and chief laboratory and research officer at the Gemological Institute of America said of the cushion-cut diamond.

eternal pink diamond auction sotheby's
The 10.57-carat Eternal Pink diamond, with an estimated value of more than US$35 million, will go to auction in June 2023. (Image: Angela Weiss/ AFP)

More about the rare Eternal Pink diamond that’s going to auction at Sotheby’s

According to Sotheby’s, the stone, which was mined in Botswana, is “comparable to ultimate masterpieces of art — far rarer than a Magritte or a Warhol,” thanks to its clarity and lack of imperfections.

Pink diamonds are among the rarest and most sought-after gems in the world and considered a major draw for investors.

The record for highest-ever auction price for such a stone is held by the CTF Pink Star, which was sold for US$71.2 million (INR 5,82,70,43,600) in Hong Kong in 2017.

The Williamson Pink Star diamond, which sold for US$57.7 million (INR 4,72,21,96,850) in 2022, also in Hong Kong, holds the record for the highest price per carat, at nearly US$5.2 million (INR 42,55,70,600).

More details about the auction here.

(All USD conversions done at the time of writing)

This story was published via AFP Relaxnews

All Images: Angela Weiss/ AFP

