Everything to know about the Dior Spa Cruise that sets sail on 3 July 

The Dior Spa Cruise is getting ready to set sail once again on the waters of the River Seine. The unique experience is centred on an exquisite spa and wellness treatment for its discerning customers on board a luxury vessel as it navigates the beautiful river that cuts through Paris.

The experience is an extension of the Dior Spa Cheval Blanc Paris. It was first launched by the French luxury fashion house in June 2022 and was quickly followed up with another voyage in July the same year, making summers extra special for those in Paris.

The cruise was originally launched in honour of Dior’s runway show during Haute Couture Week and draws inspiration from the 19th century Bains de la Samaritaine floating bath on the River Seine.

Things to know about the Dior Spa Cruise and cruise experiences

What type of experiences will customers have?

There are two types of experiences that will be offered as part of the Dior Spa Cruise. One of them is Treatment Cruise and the other is called Wellness Cruise.

Both cruises are of two-hour duration each, with one hour dedicated to the specific wellness-centred cruise and one hour for leisurely activities.

A customised wellness programme is offered every day. There are four body massages and three facial treatments for those seeking the ultimate rejuvenation on board.

One of seven wellness measures is highlighted according to the programme theme every day, which are:

Detox: 3, 4, 5, 6 and 13 July

Relaxation: 7 and 10 July

Power: 8 July

Balance: 9 and 11 July

Reverse Ageing: 12 and 14 July

What is the cost of the wellness programmes?

The treatment cruise wellness programme on Dior Spa Cruise will cost EUR 680 (around USD 743/INR 61,042.06). The wellness cruise, on the other hand, will cost EUR 280 (around USD 306/INR 25,134.81).

Both cruises can be combined for a complete four-hour experience.

What is the vessel on which the experience will be provided?

The Dior-branded yacht, part of the upcoming Dior Spa Cruise, on which the experience is offered is called Stunning Excellence. It will be moored at Port Henri IV near Île Saint-Louis from 3 July to 14 July 2023.

The starting date coincides with the start of the couture week in Paris.

The vessel has a double cabin, four individual treatment cabins, a fitness area, a juice bar, and relaxation deck with a pool.

Views of some of Paris’ most famous attractions, such as Grand Palais and Musée d’Orsay, can be seen from its upper deck, which measures 120 square metres.

Book your Dior Spa Cruise here.

Hero and Featured images: @adriendirand via Cheval Blanc/@chevalblancparis/Instagram

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure Global.