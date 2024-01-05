FAME: BTS: Release date & more about the comic book based on the K-pop band

Here’s a highly recommended book suggestion for ARMY! K-pop boy band and music sensation BTS band members are set to get a biographical comic book dedicated to their successful journey and military conscription.

TidalWave Comics will be releasing the 22-page comic book, featuring all seven K-pop idols — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook — as part of its FAME manga comic series, along with eminent personalities from across the globe.

Things to know about FAME: BTS comic book

Writer and other details

Penned by Eric M. Esquivel and illustrated by manga artist Lucy Fidelis Arts, the upcoming BTS comic book will be an ode to the band members’ indomitable spirit that revolutionised the Korean music industry.

From creating chart-topping records since their debut in 2013 with hit albums like Butter (2021), Map of the Soul: 7 (2020) and Wings (2016) to spreading messages of compassion and self-motivation, BTS has transcended beyond being just a music act.

However, their activities came to a halt when the group went on hiatus in June 2022, ahead of their mandatory military service. However, loyal fans will wait till 2025 when the septet is due to reunite.

“Discover the journey of these boys, transitioning from musicians and idols to soldiers, within the pages of the comic book biography titled FAME: BTS!” states TidalWave Productions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TidalWave Productions (@tidalwaveprod)

Release date of the BTS comic book

The FAME: BTS biography manga comic is slated to hit the shelves on 10 January 2024. It will be available in both digital and physical formats across several platforms, including Amazon. Both softcover and hardcover versions are expected to roll out with a cover by Paulo Teles Yonami and colours by Alexandre Starling.

A press release by TidalWave Productions quoted Esquivel saying, “I’m thrilled for the opportunity to entertain ‘The BTS Army’ while the boys are putting their ‘Bulletproof Boy Scouts’ claim to the test in the actual South Korean military!”

“Exploring the comics universe with the BTS was a delightful journey, where every stroke, word, and scene became strokes of joy. We crafted a captivating narrative that reflects the brilliance and magic of BTS’s extraordinary journey,” said artist Lucy Fidelis.

Other personalities who have FAME manga comic books

Not just BTS, but other noted celebrities have received their biographical FAME comic books. This includes Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X, Drake and Selena Gomez.

(Hero and feature image: Courtesy BTS official/ @bts.bighitofficial/ Instagram)