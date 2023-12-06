Forbes’ most powerful women in the world list out! Taylor Swift bags fifth spot

This is truly the Taylor Swift era! The American pop star and a reigning force in the entertainment industry has created another milestone by becoming the only entertainer to secure a position among the top 10 on Forbes’ list of ‘The World’s Most Powerful Women’ for 2023.

On 5 December, Forbes released the 20th edition of the list, comprising the top names of CEOs, political figures, entertainers and policymakers. It includes names of 100 powerful and impactful women who defined the year and have become role models in their respective fields.

Methodology behind the Forbes’ list of ‘The World’s Most Powerful Women’

Women featured in the 2023 ranking are from six major fields of business, technology, finance, media and entertainment, politics and policy, and philanthropy.

Forbes uses four main metrics to determine the rankings. These are money, media, impact and spheres of influence.

“For political leaders, we weighed gross domestic products and populations; for corporate chiefs, revenues, valuations and employee counts were critical. Media mentions and social reach were analysed for all,” states the publication.

The list highlights past year’s positions

The list mentions pioneering leaders who have shaped the power graphics of women over this year.

Swift comes at no. 5 on the list, marking her highest-ever position after ranking 79th on the 2022 iteration. Beyoncé, too, recorded a major shift in position as the music icon jumped to no. 36, up from 80 in 2022.

Debutant Debra Crew, a former US Army veteran, joined the list at no. 79 as she became the CEO of alcohol giant Diageo in June. At no. 83 is Robyn Grew, the first woman to be at the helm of Man Group, a hedge fund with USD 161 billion in assets.

The top 10 Most Powerful Women in the World

1. Ursula von der Leyen: Politics & Policy, Belgium

The European Commission President topped the list for the second time in a row.

2. Christine Lagarde: Politics & Policy, Germany

European Central Bank President Lagarde is the first woman to hold the esteemed position since 2019. In 2022, she was placed at no. 2022 on Forbes’ list of Powerful People.

3. Kamala Harris: Politics & Policy, US

Harris shattered glass ceilings in US politics when she became the first woman, the first Black person, and the first South Asian-American to become the vice president of the country in 2021.

4. Giorgia Meloni: Politics & Policy, Italy

The Italian Prime Minister is the first woman to hold the position. She has also been the president of Italy’s right-wing party, Brothers of Italy, since 2014.

5. Taylor Swift: Media & Entertainment, US

The Eras Tour has catapulted Swift to unprecedented heights. She tops the list of most powerful women in the media and entertainment category in 2023. The “Cruel Summer” star became a billionaire in October of the same year after her net worth surpassed USD 1.1 billion.

6. Karen Lynch: Business, US

Lynch is the CEO of the USD 88 billion (market cap) healthcare company CVS. She assumed the position in 2021. Lynch joined the company as its executive vice president in 2018, after its USD 70 billion acquisition of Aetna.

7. Jane Fraser: Finance, US

After being named the CEO of Citigroup in 2020, Fraser formally took up the role in 2021. She is the first woman to hold the position and is the first woman ever at the helm of affairs of a major Wall Street bank.

8. Abigail Johnson: Finance, US

CEO of Fidelity Investments since 2014, Johnson became the company’s chairman in 2016.

9. Mary Barra: Business, US

Barra has been the CEO of General Motors since 2014 and is the first woman to run one of the three biggest automakers in the US. Not only is she the chair of the Business Roundtable, a collection of America’s most powerful corporate CEOs, but Barra is also among the members of the board of directors at the Walt Disney Company.

10. Melinda French Gates: Philanthropy, US

Co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Melinda French Gates is a noted philanthropist who has worked in various sectors like health, education and leadership. She aims at closing the funding gap for female founders through Pivotal Ventures, her investment and incubation company, Pivotal Ventures.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-How to describe a powerful woman?

A strong and determined woman who has become a pioneer in her field can be called ‘powerful.’ Her excellence, sheer dedication and success have made her a role model for many generations to come. Names like Taylor Swift, Michelle Obama, Ursula von der Leyen and Christine Lagarde are noted examples.

-What makes a woman powerful?

Her will to live life on her own terms, education, financial independence, an excellent career record and dedication make a woman powerful. This doesn’t necessarily mean she has to be in the limelight always. Every woman who has strong determination and the urge to grow and excel to lead her life can become powerful.

-Who is the no. 1 powerful woman in the world?

Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, has topped Forbes’ list of ‘The World’s Most Powerful Women 2023’. She has held the apex position for the second time in a row.