Here’s how long it will take for Gautam Adani to become richer than Elon Musk!

Currently the third richest man in the world, Gautam Adani has beaten the likes of Warren Buffett and Jeff Bezos to secure this place. His immediate competition? Elon Musk, the Chief Executive Officer of Twitter. But pretty soon, that might change as well.

If numbers are to be believed, Gautam Adani of Adani Group might soon dethrone Elon Musk and become the second richest in the world. The only catch? The numbers need to be moving at the pace at which they are moving now. While Elon Musk’s wealth nosedived from US $340 billion (INR 2.8 lakh billion approx) in November 2021 to US $137 billion (INR 1.13 lakh billion) at the moment, Adani’s rose to US $121 billion (INR 1 lakh billion approx). This means Adani gained wealth worth US $44 billion (INR 26,476 billion approx) in just one year.

So, how long will it take Adani to surpass Elon Musk’s wealth? Let’s find out.

Gautam Adani might become richer than Elon Musk

Titled ‘Asia’s busiest dealmaker’ by Bloomberg in 2022, Adani was the only person in the top 10 of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index who actually added to his wealth last year.

Going by the last 12 months, if Adani’s wealth increases at the current pace and Musk’s net worth falls at the same time, the Indian business tycoon will soon dethrone Musk as the world’s richest man in about 35 days, or five weeks. As per calculations, while Musk lost an average of US $0.36 billion every day while Gautam Adani gained US $0.12 billion every day.

How did Gautam Adani add to his wealth in 2022?

In 2022, the main source of the billionaire’s skyrocketing net worth was the surge in the Adani Group stocks. Adani Enterprises more than doubled its investors’ wealth last year as it gained around 116%. Whereas, Adani Power stocks surged by 185%, Adani Wilmar by over 105%, and Adani Total Gas soared at 91%.

In the last three years, Adani group’s market capitalisation grew nine times and crossed INR 17.9 lakh crore as on December 23, 2022. Thus it became India’s next most valuable firm right after the Tata Group. It even left behind Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries. This huge success led Adani to become the third richest person in the world.

