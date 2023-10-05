Go WYLD: CMO Rij Eappen on creating the world’s first social currency card

It seems so remarkably straightforward and relevant to the world we live in today that it’s a shocker it hasn’t been done before. We’re talking about WYLD, the world’s first social currency card. Imagine a world where you could hit a store or a mall, purchase stuff to your heart’s content, flaunt your recent buy on social media while tagging the brand and get instant rewards plus cashback for each shoutout.

It almost sounds illegal but it isn’t.

It seems too good to be true and hence, it is no wonder that everyone and their cousin have been signing up to become a part of the ‘WYLD Tribe’. Mere days after it launched, almost 300,000 people were on the waitlist. One can only imagine what the number must be now, a month later.

WYLD has tied up with all sorts of partners from Urbanic to Wrangler to The Bombay Canteen to Wow Skin Science. To understand the idea behind the WYLD Card, we spoke to the company’s CMO and co-founder, Rij Eappen, who is also one of India’s most popular luxury and lifestyle content creators.

Excerpts from our chat with WYLD’s CMO, Rij Eappen

The idea of the WYLD Card is so damn innovative and simple but at the same time, you feel like why hasn’t this already been done, you know? Tell us when this idea first came about.

I have two co-founders and the three of us met about a year and a half ago. My fellow co-founders have been in the influencer management space for the past five years and they’ve been kind of building tech solutions for the influencer management space. They’ve worked with over 10,000 influencers and thousands of brands and there was a lot of learning from that. My friend Malini (Agarwal) introduced us actually and it was just a random conversation, but we agreed on one fundamental truth – that everybody in the world is an influencer. The influencer marketing and digital marketing space is focused on people with a large number of followers but what about the nano creators? They create value too because every day, we essentially recommend brands and experiences to people.

We influence people every day without knowing it, right? But obviously, we don’t do anything about it because we have no value in doing anything about it. Right. So, we said, what if we build a platform that allows everybody on social media with as little as 1000 followers to monetize their following just like influencers do? Every interaction of ours earns a social currency. There must be a way to monetise the social currency and so we built a platform that did just that. That was the genesis of it.

We fleshed out this idea, and actually mapped and charted out the entire thing. We raised our pre-seed round in January 2022 and got some great investors to back us. We had a couple of great VCs who backed us. And then we had some strategic investors who backed us. Malini’s first investment into a tech startup was us. We have BeUnic, the founders of Pocket Aces invested in us, and the founders of Mama Earth invested in us. We have some great investors, I have to say.

And of course, the medium had to be the card. The reason we came up with a card is because for us to track where people spend and what people spend on, we would need a medium. And that medium was the card. The card also forms a factor that people would be happy to have.

You also have some great brand partners…

We embarked on this journey, focusing on two key stakeholders in our ecosystem: the users and the brands. The goal was to add significant value to both. For users, the journey begins with eligibility. To apply for the card, they need to have a minimum of 1000 Instagram followers. This threshold ensures that we can genuinely benefit the brand. Now, when it comes to offering benefits to users, we aim for substantial rewards, ranging from a minimum of 30 per cent up to a maximum of 100 per cent. This payment is tied to the users’ social media influence. However, we realized that solely relying on the number of followers wouldn’t suffice, as people often buy fake followers. So, we developed an algorithm called the WYLD Score, which evaluates users based on various factors, including followers, reach, engagement, and post frequency.

The WYLD platform doesn’t stock products or list items. Instead, we provide an app where users can find all our partner brands. You can also manage your card through the app. But the magic happens when you shop with our partners. If, for instance, you dine at a partner restaurant and post about it on social media, tagging the brand, our system, after confirming the post meets our criteria, triggers a cashback to you based on your score. The score determines the cashback percentage. For example, a score of 100 to 200 might earn you 30% for a post and 15% for a story. So, if you qualify for a 60% cashback for a post, you’ll get 30% for a story.

Essentially, our platform turns every customer into a brand evangelist. Instead of traditional influencer marketing, where brands send products to influencers, we send real customers who make full-price purchases. In return, these customers become influencers and receive a small percentage of their transaction value as a reward for their shout-outs.

How do you guys keep track of it all?

For us, it’s all about transparency. As long as our customers use our card, we can track their transactions effortlessly. Imagine you have our card in hand. You head to your favourite store, maybe for a new pair of sneakers or some stylish denim. When you’re at the checkout, you simply swipe the card. At that moment, we receive the data we need – where you made the purchase and how much you spent. That’s all we require.

Now, here’s where it gets interesting. After your shopping spree, you put on those new jeans and snap a photo. You post it on your Instagram story, sharing your style with the world. On the WYLD app, there’s a convenient link that says “posted”. When you click it, our system springs into action. It checks your Instagram profile, specifically the post you just made. Did you tag the brand? Is the product clearly visible in your post? If the answer is yes, you’ll receive a cashback reward. It’s as simple as that – shop, post, and earn. The entire sign-up process takes place on the app. Currently, we’re invite-only, so you’ll need a code from us to get started. Once you’ve downloaded the app, you’ll link your Instagram account, and we’ll take care of the connection in the background. To comply with regulations, you’ll also need to complete a brief KYC process by uploading your Aadhar card, seamlessly integrated into our app through our connection with the Aadhar portal.

We’re proud to have established partnerships with banks to make this process smooth for our users. After your KYC is verified, you can order your physical card, which, by the way, is beautifully designed and quite popular. However, if you prefer a digital card, that’s an option too.

What was the most difficult part of the entire ideation and execution process?

You know, looking back over the past year and a half, one thing that really stands out for me is the evolution of our initial concept. While the fundamental idea hasn’t changed, our implementation has evolved in various ways. But, you know, the biggest challenge we’ve faced is that some people find it hard to believe in what we’re doing. We receive a lot of direct messages asking if it’s for real or if it’s some kind of scam because it seems too good to be true.

We’re in the FinTech space, which means we have to navigate various regulatory aspects. Last year, RBI introduced new regulations, and we were planning to launch both a credit and prepaid card simultaneously. But in October, RBI changed the rules, affecting certain companies, forcing them to shut down their operations due to how they were offering credit on prepaid cards—something we were considering as well. Thankfully, this happened just before our launch, so we proceeded with the prepaid card and decided to wait for the new guidelines to launch the credit card next year.

Being in a highly regulated industry can be time-consuming and full of challenges. Originally, we aimed to go live with WYLD in March of this year, but we had to delay until July due to these regulatory changes.