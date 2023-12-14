Google Search in Year 2023: Kiara Advani and other most-searched people in India

Google Year in Search 2023, the annual report from the search engine revealed a series of events and names that trended through the year. The multiple lists cover a range of topics, from news-making events such as the success of the Chandrayaan-3 moon mission to preferred travel destinations such as Bali, and movies and TV shows. One of the lists is the most-searched people of 2023 in India, which is dominated by sports stars.

The list of people who topped trends in 2023 has Kiara Advani occupying the No.1 position. But she is one of the only two Bollywood personalities on the list. On the other hand, just one event, the 2023 Cricket World Cup, was the reason why seven names, including six cricketers, were in the top 10 of the most-searched people of 2023 list.

The 2023 Cricket World Cup was no doubt one of the biggest sporting events in India this year. It was No.2 in the list of sports events, which was topped by the Indian Premier League (IPL). Interestingly, the IPL was also the topper in the same list in 2022, out-trending even the FIFA World Cup. Yet it is the 2023 Cricket World Cup which seems to have the biggest impact on the most-searched people in India, according to Google.

Google Search in Year 2023: Most searched people of 2023 in India

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani is a Bollywood actor who is best known for films such as M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), Kabir Singh (2019), Shershaah (2021) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022). In 2023, she made headlines for her wedding to actor Sidharth Malhotra. The star couple, who were rumoured to be dating since 2019, tied the knot on 7 February in a Hindu wedding ceremony.

According to Indian media reports, a wedding post that Advani shared on Instagram became the most-liked post on the platform in India. As of 14 December 2023, that it has over 16 million likes.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill is a cricketer seen as a powerful young player in the Indian cricket team. Earlier in the year, he got his first T20-International (T20I) century while playing against New Zealand. It made him only the fifth Indian batsman to score a ton in all formats of international cricket. At the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India, Gill broke South African cricketer Hashim Amla’s record of least innings taken to reach 2,000 One-Day International (ODI) runs by touching the milestone in his 38th innings while playing against New Zealand. Cricket legend Brian Lara said in December 2023 that Shubman Gill is the “most talented batter of the new generation.”

Rachin Ravindra

Before the 2023 Cricket World Cup, the name of Rachin Ravindra didn’t ring a bell with even die-hard cricket fans. After the World Cup, he has become possibly one of the most popular young stars in world cricket. Ravindra, who is a New Zealand cricketer of Indian origin, is the first non-Indian name among the most searched people in India in 2023. He was the fourth-highest run scorer of the tournament, with 578 runs on the back of three centuries and two half-centuries in 10 matches. Before the tournament, Ravindra had played 11 ODIs and scored only one half-century for a total of just 176 runs.

Mohammed Shami

Shami was possibly the biggest hero in India for his performance in the 2023 Cricket World Cup. Throughout the tournament, he was undoubtedly the most lethal among the bowlers comprising India’s bowling attack. Shami took 24 wickets in just seven innings, becoming the tournament’s highest wicket-taker. He was also the bowler with the most five-wicket hauls with three. The feat also helped him become the bowler with the best bowling figures, with 7/57 (against New Zealand), 5/18 (against Sri Lanka) and 5/54 (against New Zealand).

Elvish Yadav

YouTuber Elvish Yadav was in the news in 2023 for winning the second season of Bigg Boss OTT, a spin-off of the long-running celebrity reality show Bigg Boss. He hails from Gurugram, Haryana, and is also described as a streamer and singer by the media. He started his YouTube career in 2016 with a channel named The Social Factory. The name was later changed to Elvish Yadav, but the account handle still bears the former name. As of 14 December 2023, his channel has a following of 14.7 million subscribers (a jump of 1.5 million in four months) and 1.3 billion views on a total of 185 videos.

Sidharth Malhotra

An actor who made his debut with Student of the Year (2012), Sidharth Malhotra climbed the ladder of success playing tough heroes in films such as Ek Villain (2014), A Gentleman (2017), Aiyaary (2018) and Marjaavaan (2019). He received universal acclaim from critics and fans for playing Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra, PVC in the acclaimed biopic Shershaah (2021). The film won the Special Jury Award (Feature Film) at the 69th National Film Awards in 2023, while Malhotra received numerous nominations for his performance. Apart from his professional achievement, he was in the news for his marriage to Kiara Advani.

Glenn Maxwell

Maxwell is an Australian cricketer who is widely hailed as one of the best all-rounders of the sport. He made headlines for one particular performance at the 2023 Cricket World Cup, which came in a match against Afghanistan on 7 November. Afghanistan batted first and, on the back of a terrific ton by Ibrahim Zadran, was able to set a target of 292. Batting second, Australia lost wickets in quick succession and were reduced to 49/4 when Maxwell arrived and they were 91/7 before the end of the 19th over.

At this point, Maxwell fired with all guns blazing and scored a phenomenal 201 not out to single-handedly take his team to victory. His achievement was described in the media as “the innings of a lifetime” as he went about smashing and setting multiple records. Maxwell, thus, became the first Australian to score a double-century in an ODI and also the highest individual scorer in an ODI run-chase in history, among other feats.

David Beckham

For a long time, the former English footballer has been a favourite among Indian fans of the beautiful game. David Beckham was back in the news this year for the highly anticipated documentary Beckham, which was released by Netflix in September. The documentary gave a glimpse into the life of the Beckham family, with the focus on the footballer and his equally famous wife, Victoria. In fact, a moment from the documentary, in which Beckham took a playful jibe at Victoria over her claims of her middle-class upbringing, went viral on social media.

The other major reason he was trending in India was because of his presence as a celebrity attendee at the 2023 Cricket World Cup. The UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador joined fellow ambassador and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar at the semi-final encounter between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on 15 November. Pictures and videos of Beckham, including the one in which he and Tendulkar posed with the ODI ICC World Cup trophy, took social media by storm.

“I have come to India for the first time at the right time,” Beckham said. “I have been here for Diwali, I have been here for New Year, and now I am here for my first game at the World Cup. It’s very special….I feel very humbled and very lucky to be here.”

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav, or SKY, as he is referred to in Indian media, didn’t have a great World Cup. He was particularly slammed for his dismal performance in the final against Australia on 19 November. Batting seventh-down and known for his explosive hits, it was expected that SKY would help the team go past the 300-run mark. But he scored only 18 runs off 28 balls before getting out. By contrast, his performance in T20I has been an altogether different story through the year, including in matches played against both Australia and South Africa after the World Cup.

Travis Head

The Australian cricketer is the final name among the top 10 most-searched people in India in 2023 on Google. He took his side to victory at the 2023 Cricket World Cup in the final against India. Batting second, he helmed the side’s run chase hitting 137 runs off 120 balls. By the time he was out, Australia had already scored 239 — two runs away from the target, which they achieved in the next ball. His feat made Head only the seventh batsman in history to score a century in a Cricket World Cup Final and only the second player to score a century in a World Cup final during a run chase after Sri Lanka‘s Aravinda de Silva, who did that on 17 March 1996 in a winning chase against Australia. Head, who had been awarded the player of the match in the semi-final, was also awarded the player of the match in the final. As such, he became only the fourth player to win the awards in both semi-final and final during the same World Cup campaign.

(Hero and Featured images: Courtesy of Kiara Advani/@advani_kiara/Twitter)

Frequently Asked Questions

– Who is the most-searched person on Google in 2023?

The most-searched in India is Bollywood actor Kiara Advani, according to Google Search in Year 2023.

– What is the most-searched thing in the world in 2023?

The ongoing Israel-Hamas war is the top trending search on Google in its worldwide news events of 2023.

– Why is Kiara Advani most searched on Google?

Kiara Advani was in the news for her performances and wedding to fellow actor Sidharth Malhotra.

– Who is the most-searched athlete on Google in 2023?

Cricketer Shubhman Gill was the most-searched athlete on Google in 2023. He was the second-most-searched among people after Kiara Advani.