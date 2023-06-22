From a green diamond to 10 silver boxes: PM Modi presents expensive gifts to the Bidens

What happens when the governing forces of two major nations meet? We tell you. Gifts are exchanged, apart from the plesantaries and discussions. That’s one of the things that happened when Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for an intimate dinner on 21 June at the White House during PM Modi’s US visit. Among the gifts that were exchanged, a 7.5-carat green diamond has grabbed everyone’s attention. Let’s take a look at it and all the gifts that the supreme leaders exchanged.

The trio were joined by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval for dinner. A musical tribute was arranged for PM Modi. As the Bidens and PM Modi got together, neither of them held back on the gifts exchanged. Here’s all about the green diamond and everything else that the two leaders bestowed each other with during PM Modi’s US visit.

Green diamond and several other gifts presnted to PM Modi on his US visit

Sandalwood box

PM Modi got a big box of gifts for the Bidens, out of which, first up, there was a sandalwood box that was handcrafted by a master craftsman from Jaipur, with the sandalwood sourced from Mysore. The box featured ornate carvings of flora and fauna on the outer surface. Inside the box was an oil lamp, a copper plate, a silver idol of Ganesha that was crafted by fifth-generation silversmiths of a family from Kolkata, and 10 silver boxes of Das Danam.

Das Danam stands for 10 donations when a person becomes Drishta Sahasrachandro, which means they have seen a thousand full moons after completing the age of 80 years and eight months. President Biden turns 81 in November.

As per an ANI report, the 10 donations include “gaudaan (cow), bhudaan (land), tildaan (sesame seeds), hiranyadaan (gold), ajyadaan (ghee or clarified butter), dhaanyadaan (food grains), vastradaan (clothes), guddaan (jaggery), raupyadaan (silver) and lavandaan (salt).”

Green diamond

PM Narendra Modi gifts a lab-grown 7.5-carat green diamond to US First Lady Dr Jill Biden The diamond reflects earth-mined diamonds’ chemical and optical properties. It is also eco-friendly, as eco-diversified resources like solar and wind power were used in its making. pic.twitter.com/5A7EzTcpeL — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

The most talked about gift from PM Modi’s US visit is the 7.5 carat lab-grown green diamond that was gifted to the First Lady. This eco-friendly diamond is made using natural resources. Furthermore, the diamond came in a kar-e-kalamdani box, or a box made from paper pulp. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the diamond emits only 0.028 grams of carbon per carat.

First edition print of The Ten Principal Upanishads

US President Biden has always been an ardent admirer of poet William Butler Yeats. Yeats was largely influenced by Indian spirituality and in 1937, he published an English translation of the Indian Upanishads, which was co-authored by Shri Purohit Swami. PM Modi gifted the President a first edition of this book, that was specially sourced from M/s Faber and Faber Ltd of London.

Apart from these, the Bidens also had a few gifts for PM Modi. These included a vintage American camera, a hardcover book based on American wildlife photography, an archival print of George Eastman’s patent of the first Kodak camera, a signed first edition print of Collected Poems of Robert Frost.

PM Modi is currently on a three-day US state visit.

All Images: Courtesy ANI/Twitter