A definitive guide to navigating Delhi as it gears up to host the G20 Summit

Political leaders and representatives of several international countries are slated to assemble in Delhi from 9-10 September for the 2023 G20 Heads of State and Government Summit. Preparations are underway for the eighteenth meeting — with road closures, flight schedules, hotel availability, and other aspects of everyday functioning expected to be affected. If you’re in the capital city next month, here’s everything you need to know.

For the first time, South Asia — specifically Delhi, India — will see several heads of states deliberate on matters ranging from global trade to climate change at the G20 Summit. Apart from India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, US President Joe Biden, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz — amongst other leaders — are expected to be in attendance. Dignitaries from international organisations like the UN, IMF, World Bank, WHO, OECD, ASEAN, and AU will also participate.

Reportedly, India has also invited Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Singapore, Spain, UAE, Oman, and Bangladesh as guest countries as well as Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and Asian Development Bank and International Solar Alliance and guest international organisations. The theme for this year — which marks the 18th meeting — is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ which translates to ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future.’ A Leaders’ Declaration will be adopted at the end, marking the representatives’ commitment towards all the priorities discussed and agreed upon over the course of the summit.

The G20 Summit will take place at Pragati Maidan

These meetings will occur from 9-10 September at the state-of-the-art international exhibition and convention complex at Pragati Maidan. This space spans over 123 acres, can seat up to 7,000 people, and is the largest of its kind in the capital. It’s owned and managed by India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India. Reportedly, it’s larger than the Sydney Opera House.

A report by India Express quotes Modi saying, “The convention centre is developed as the centrepiece of Pragati Maidan complex. It is… designed to host large-scale international exhibitions, trade fairs, conventions, conferences, and other prestigious events…” He further added, “The architectural design of the convention centre is inspired from Indian traditions and showcases India’s confidence and conviction in its past while also embracing modern facilities and way of life.” Centrally located, this complex is easily accessible by road and rail.

Preparations for the summit include special drives

According to Mint, special clean-up and upkeep drives across 26 important roads in the city including Mathura Road, Purana Quila Road, Lodhi Road, Suraj Kund Road, Mahatma Gandhi Road, and Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Marg. Besides this, extra dustbins, flower pots, and other fixtures will be added in these locations for a spruce up. In line with this, a theme park is set to come up in Greater Kailash-2 M-Block.

Hotels are either sold out or display steep prices

Times Now notes that the hospitality sector has risen to the occasion by upping service standards, going so far as to hiring more staff as well. Food offerings have been revamped as well. About 35 hotels in Delhi have been booked for the delegates and leaders of the G20 Summit — with top names being hosted by Taj Mahal, Maurya Sheraton, Taj Palace, Le Meridien, Imperial, Shangri-La Eros, Oberoi, and Leela. American president Joe Biden is expected to stay at ITC Maurya while the Chinese president Xi Jinping will head to Taj Palace. Besides being sold-out or having limited room availability in these specific establishments, others in the area, especially Aerocity, are expected to bear the brunt of bookings, with prices of rooms shooting through the roof. Economic Times notes prices as high as INR 40,000 per night.

Advisories around flight routes are yet to be released

“In order to make flight landings with dignitaries seamless, the flights carrying the leaders (which includes Prime Ministers, Presidents) would be allowed to land at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, on a first come first served basis. While additional aircraft, including stand-by aircraft, logistics flights, and flights with additional delegates and security staff can be diverted to other nearby airports,’’ New Indian Express reports, quoting a source. It adds that the meeting venue is located about 30 minutes from the airport and as such, dignitaries have been advised to arrive in the capital by 8 September and stay until 10 September. Dedicated lanes will be established at immigration counters for seamlessness. No other information regarding flight routes or timings have been released by authorities as of yet. However, media sources point to potential increase in traffic, higher security, and general delays.

Closures of roads, schools, and offices are expected

While official advisories are expected to be released closer to the summit dates, Indian Express points to potential road closures and movement restrictions around areas that fall under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) from 8-11 September. Offices and schools might be closed and protests barred at Jantar Mantar.

High security, meanwhile, is a given with multiple sources stating a public holiday on September 8 might be announced to avoid traffic congestion. “An advisory for only essential travel and activities is likely to be issued for the four-day period,” a report by Business Today quotes a source as stating. “By the afternoon of September 11, normal activities in the city may start to resume.”

