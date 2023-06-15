Painter Gustav Klimt’s last portrait expected to sell for almost INR 675 crore: Sotheby’s

The last portrait painted by Gustav Klimt is expected to set a European record when it is auctioned in London later this month, Sotheby’s said on Wednesday. The auction house said the celebrated Austrian symbolist’s “Dame mit Facher” (Lady with a Fan) could go for some £65 million ($80 million/INR 675 crore approx.) on 27 June.

Described as a “beautiful, rich and alluring portrait of an unnamed woman”, the portrait was found on his easel in his studio when he died unexpectedly in February 1918 aged 55.

Gustav Klimt’s last portrait: All you need to know

Helena Newman, from Sotheby’s, said it was painted during Klimt’s artistic prime, when he was producing some of his most famous and experimental works. “Many of those works, certainly the portraits for which he is best known, were commissions,” said Newman, who is in charge of Sotheby’s Europe and global head of Impressionist and Modern Art.

“This, though, is something completely different — a technical tour de force, full of boundary-pushing experimentation, as well as a heartfelt ode to absolute beauty.” The current highest price achieved at auction for any work of art in Europe is £65 million (INR 675 crore approx.) for Alberto Giacometti’s “Walking Man I”, sold at Sotheby’s in February 2010.

Claude Monet’s “Le bassin aux nympheas” went for £40.9 million (INR 425 crore approx.) at Christie’s in London in June 2008. Last March, Rene Magritte’s “L’empire des lumieres” sold for £59.4 million (INR 617 crore approx.) at Sotheby’s.

Klimt portraits rarely come onto the open market. Sotheby’s said the only other of the same standard — “Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer II” (1912) — sold for $87.9 million (INR 913 crore approx.) at Christie’s in New York in 2006.

Two portraits are reported to have been sold privately for more than $100 million (INR 822 crore approx.) each.

“Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer II”, which depicts the wife of a Jewish sugar industrialist, was one of them, and went for $150 million (INR 1,232 crore approx.) in 2017.

The other, “Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I”, sold for $135 million (INR 1,109 crore approx.) in 2006 to the Neue Galerie in New York.

This story is published via AFP Relaxnews.

