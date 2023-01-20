Hockey World Cup 2023: Weekly highlights, points table, scorecards and more

Hockey World Cup 2023 kicked off on January 13, with the final scheduled for January 29. Hosted by India, the tournament is taking place at two different locations – the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. So, let’s take a closer look at the important highlights of the tournament till now.

World Cup Highlights: How many matches are being played in total?

The hockey tournament comprises a total of 44 matches, with 24 pool stage matches and the remaining 20 being either in the knockout rounds or the 9-16th classification round. Of the 16 teams set to compete in the tournament, five are former champions and one will be playing their maiden World Cup. This time, record four-time champions Pakistan failed to even qualify for the 15th edition of the Hockey World Cup.

Like most world cups, the 2023 Hockey World Cup has also begun with the group stages. India is placed in Pool D, along with England, Wales and Spain.

Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 groups

Pool A: Australia, South Africa, France, Argentina

Pool B: Belgium, Japan, Korea, Germany

Pool C: Netherlands, Chile, Malaysia, New Zealand

Pool D: India, Wales, Spain, England

Hockey World Cup 2023: Results of the group stage matches

The first week of the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup is in the history books and it has been quite an eventful tournament so far. After all, we don’t think anyone is going to forget the Netherlands absolutely thrashing Chile with a record-breaking 14-0 victory. As all the teams have played their first matches in the group stages, we also have a clearer idea of which countries will likely be advancing to the next round.

Pool A: results and scores

In Pool A, Australia is in a dominant position with 7 points. Along with Argentina, they are yet to lose any matches in the tournament. Here are the results of the week’s fixtures in Pool A.

Match 1: Argentina vs South Africa

Result: Australia won 1-0

Match 2: Australia vs France

Result: Australoa won 8-0

Match 3: France vs South Africa

Result: France won 3-2

Match 4: Argentina vs Australia

Result: Draw (3-3)

Match 5: Australia vs South Africa

Result: TBD

Match 6: France vs Argentina

Result: TBD

Pool B: results and scores

In Pool B, Belgium and Germany are poised to advance to the next round. While Belgium leads the group with 7 points, both countries are yet to lose a match in the tournament. Here are the results of the week’s fixtures in Pool B.

Match 1: Belgium vs South Korea

Result: Belgium won 5-0

Match 2: Germany vs Japan

Result: Germany won 3-0

Match 3: South Korea vs Japan

Result: South Korea won 2-1

Match: 4 Germany vs Belgium

Result: Draw (2-2)

Match 5: Belgium vs Japan

Result: TBD

Match 6: South Korea vs Germany

Result: TBD

Pool C: results and scores

The Netherlands aren’t just dominating Pool C, but their performance is currently the best of any country in any pool. The Dutch have won all three matches in their group and, as such, are on the top of the leaderboard with 9 points. Malaysia follows with 6 points.

Match 1: New Zealand vs Chile

Result: New Zealand won 3-1

Match 2: Netherlands vs Malaysia

Result: Netherlands won 4-0

Match 3: Malaysia vs Chile

Result: Malaysia won 3-2

Match 4: New Zealand vs Netherlands

Result: Netherlands won 4-0

Match 5: Malaysia vs New Zealand

Result: Malaysia won 3-2

Match 6: Netherlands vs Chile

Result: Netherlands won 14-0

Pool D: results and scores

In Pool D, both England and hosts India are on the top of the leaderboard. While both have 7 points each, England takes the top spot for scoring more and conceding a lesser number of goals.

Match 1: England vs Wales

Result: England won 5-0

Match 2: India vs Spain

Result: India won 2-0

Match 3: Spain vs Wales

Result: Spain won 5-1

Match 4: England vs India

Result: Draw (0-0)

Match 5: Spain vs England

Result: England win 4-0

Match 6: India vs Wales

Result: India win 4-2

