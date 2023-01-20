Hockey World Cup 2023: Weekly highlights, points table, scorecards and more

Hockey World Cup 2023 kicked off on January 13, with the final scheduled for January 29. Hosted by India, the tournament is taking place at two different locations – the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. So, let’s take a closer look at the important highlights of the tournament till now.
World Cup Highlights: How many matches are being played in total?
The hockey tournament comprises a total of 44 matches, with 24 pool stage matches and the remaining 20 being either in the knockout rounds or the 9-16th classification round. Of the 16 teams set to compete in the tournament, five are former champions and one will be playing their maiden World Cup. This time, record four-time champions Pakistan failed to even qualify for the 15th edition of the Hockey World Cup.
Like most world cups, the 2023 Hockey World Cup has also begun with the group stages. India is placed in Pool D, along with England, Wales and Spain.
Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 groups
Pool A: Australia, South Africa, France, Argentina
Pool B: Belgium, Japan, Korea, Germany
Pool C: Netherlands, Chile, Malaysia, New Zealand
Pool D: India, Wales, Spain, England
Hockey World Cup 2023: Results of the group stage matches
The first week of the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup is in the history books and it has been quite an eventful tournament so far. After all, we don’t think anyone is going to forget the Netherlands absolutely thrashing Chile with a record-breaking 14-0 victory. As all the teams have played their first matches in the group stages, we also have a clearer idea of which countries will likely be advancing to the next round.
Pool A: results and scores
In Pool A, Australia is in a dominant position with 7 points. Along with Argentina, they are yet to lose any matches in the tournament. Here are the results of the week’s fixtures in Pool A.
Match 1: Argentina vs South Africa
Result: Australia won 1-0
Match 2: Australia vs France
Result: Australoa won 8-0
Match 3: France vs South Africa
Result: France won 3-2
Match 4: Argentina vs Australia
Result: Draw (3-3)
Match 5: Australia vs South Africa
Result: TBD
Match 6: France vs Argentina
Result: TBD
Pool B: results and scores
In Pool B, Belgium and Germany are poised to advance to the next round. While Belgium leads the group with 7 points, both countries are yet to lose a match in the tournament. Here are the results of the week’s fixtures in Pool B.
Match 1: Belgium vs South Korea
Result: Belgium won 5-0
Match 2: Germany vs Japan
Result: Germany won 3-0
Match 3: South Korea vs Japan
Result: South Korea won 2-1
Match: 4 Germany vs Belgium
Result: Draw (2-2)
Match 5: Belgium vs Japan
Result: TBD
Match 6: South Korea vs Germany
Result: TBD
Pool C: results and scores
The Netherlands aren’t just dominating Pool C, but their performance is currently the best of any country in any pool. The Dutch have won all three matches in their group and, as such, are on the top of the leaderboard with 9 points. Malaysia follows with 6 points.
Match 1: New Zealand vs Chile
Result: New Zealand won 3-1
Match 2: Netherlands vs Malaysia
Result: Netherlands won 4-0
Match 3: Malaysia vs Chile
Result: Malaysia won 3-2
Match 4: New Zealand vs Netherlands
Result: Netherlands won 4-0
Match 5: Malaysia vs New Zealand
Result: Malaysia won 3-2
Match 6: Netherlands vs Chile
Result: Netherlands won 14-0
Pool D: results and scores
In Pool D, both England and hosts India are on the top of the leaderboard. While both have 7 points each, England takes the top spot for scoring more and conceding a lesser number of goals.
Match 1: England vs Wales
Result: England won 5-0
Match 2: India vs Spain
Result: India won 2-0
Match 3: Spain vs Wales
Result: Spain won 5-1
Match 4: England vs India
Result: Draw (0-0)
Match 5: Spain vs England
Result: England win 4-0
Match 6: India vs Wales
Result: India win 4-2
