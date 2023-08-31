Flowers, fountains & sculptures: Here’s how Delhi is decking up for G20 Summit

Delhi will host the G20 Summit in September and in order to get ready for it, there are major steps being taken to beautify its streets. Plants, new sculptures and pretty fountains are just some of the additions that the capital is getting.

Some important locations including Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Dhaula Kuan-IGI Airport Road, Palam Technical Area, India Gate C-Hexagon, Mandi House, Akbar Road roundabout, Delhi Gate, Rajghat and the ITPO, have been adorned with lush greenery. Nearly 6.75 lakh flowering plants and foliage have been designated for this, Raj Niwas officials said, writes PTI.

The Palam Technical Area gets ready to welcome G-20 Dignatories. Continuous efforts on part of our workmen, engineers, officers & personnel of Air Force station over the last 2 months have borne fruits. pic.twitter.com/Zcb7yCPfWG — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) August 23, 2023

#WATCH | Delhi: City decorated with posters and lighting ahead of G20 Summit 2023 (Visuals from Parade Road, Khyber lines) pic.twitter.com/ZLdb2SDBmN — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2023

According to the release, officials said that the forest department and Delhi Parks and Garden Society placed 3.75 lakh plants (1.25 lakh foliage and 2.5 lakh flowering), while the PWD placed 50,000 (35,000 foliage and 15,000 flowering), the DDA one lakh (85,000 foliage and 15,000 flowering), the NDMC one lakh and the MCD 50,000 pots, to decorate the surroundings. The remaining pots will be placed around the first week of September.

#WATCH | Delhi’s Pragati Maidan area illuminated ahead of G20 Summit. pic.twitter.com/j7TYG4DPtM — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2023

Additionally, waste-to-art themed installations, sculptures and murals are among the things that are being placed at key locations, including spaces close to the Indira Gandhi International Airport and Pragati Maidan ahead of the G20 Summit. The horticulture department has also installed a giant ‘winged unicorn’ structure near Bhairon Marg to add to the beautification measures. According to Mint, two-dimensional panels showcasing Indian classical and folk dances will also be set up along Indraprastha Marg and Bahadurshah Zafar Marg.

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.