Flowers, fountains & sculptures: Here’s how Delhi is decking up for G20 Summit
31 Aug 2023 10:00 AM

Flowers, fountains & sculptures: Here’s how Delhi is decking up for G20 Summit

Anushka Goel

Delhi will host the G20 Summit in September and in order to get ready for it, there are major steps being taken to beautify its streets. Plants, new sculptures and pretty fountains are just some of the additions that the capital is getting.

Some important locations including Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Dhaula Kuan-IGI Airport Road, Palam Technical Area, India Gate C-Hexagon, Mandi House, Akbar Road roundabout, Delhi Gate, Rajghat and the ITPO, have been adorned with lush greenery. Nearly 6.75 lakh flowering plants and foliage have been designated for this, Raj Niwas officials said, writes PTI.

Fresh blooms, light shows: All that you can spot in Delhi ahead of the G20 Summit

According to the release, officials said that the forest department and Delhi Parks and Garden Society placed 3.75 lakh plants (1.25 lakh foliage and 2.5 lakh flowering), while the PWD placed 50,000 (35,000 foliage and 15,000 flowering), the DDA one lakh (85,000 foliage and 15,000 flowering), the NDMC one lakh and the MCD 50,000 pots, to decorate the surroundings. The remaining pots will be placed around the first week of September.

Additionally, waste-to-art themed installations, sculptures and murals are among the things that are being placed at key locations, including spaces close to the Indira Gandhi International Airport and Pragati Maidan ahead of the G20 Summit. The horticulture department has also installed a giant ‘winged unicorn’ structure near Bhairon Marg to add to the beautification measures. According to Mint, two-dimensional panels showcasing Indian classical and folk dances will also be set up along Indraprastha Marg and Bahadurshah Zafar Marg.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy LG Delhi/@LtGovDelhi/Twitter

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.

Anushka has worked with publications such as Times of India and Being Indian. A graduate from Xavier Institute of Communications, she specialises in entertainment, food and travel. She also likes to write about sustainability and beauty. When not working, you can catch her reading a book, tending to her plants, cooking or playing an instrument.

   
