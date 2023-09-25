The curious case of Humans Of Bombay vs People Of India and Humans Of New York

Three platforms with thousands of real-life stories have recently found themselves in a social media showdown. This, courtesy of photoblog Humans Of Bombay, which took legal action against fellow storytelling platform People Of India (POI) for appropriating its content. All while being criticised by the name they based their own brand on, Humans Of New York (HONY.) Here’s all about it.

Over the past few years, strangers on the streets of several countries have shared their life’s greatest joys and deepest sorrows through the medium of social media. Call it the comfort of relatability or the allure of life’s invaluable lessons at one’s fingertips — these stories have gone viral. Popular names include the light-hearted, Belgium-based Ed People which asks people to share their favourite dance moves with the world and the loved-up US-based Meet Cutes NYC which asks couples how they met.

One of the most popular names behind this movement — and perhaps at the heart of it all — is Humans Of New York, which shares stories from the people who make up one of the most diverse cities in the world. First launched in 2010 as a photography project, the platform inspired several offshoot chapters across the world. This includes India, where Humans Of Bombay (HOB) has built quite a stellar reputation for itself. Most recently, however, the two have found themselves in the midst of a controversy — fuelled by the latter’s lawsuit against fellow content page People Of India (POI) for copyright infringement. Here’s a look at the little legal details.

What is Humans Of New York (HONY)?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Humans of New York (@humansofny)

Brandon Staton’s photography project had him clicking pictures of New Yorkers on the street in 2010. The idea was to curate a catalogue of the city’s pulse through at least 10,000 subjects. “Somewhere along the way, I began to interview my subjects in addition to photographing them. And alongside their portraits, I’d include quotes and short stories from their lives,” he shared on his official website. This resonated with the world and each social media post went viral. Cut to a few years later — HONY boasts twenty million followers and best-selling books. Not to mention, a legion of offshoot ‘Humans Of..chapters’ across the globe, including India.

What is Humans Of Bombay (HOB)?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Humans of Bombay (@officialhumansofbombay)

Drawing inspiration from HONY, Karishma Mehta launched Humans Of Bombay in 2014 to chronicle the lives of people in Mumbai. It quickly caught on — currently boasting about 2.7 million followers on Instagram. The team of five uses reels, long-form posts, and a website to tell stories, with the official page declaring the endeavour as “India’s largest and only storytelling platform that showcases unique, inspirational and relatable stories of individuals.”

What is People of India (POI)?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People of India (@officialpeopleofindia)

Founded by Drishti Saxena in 2019, People Of India (POI) is a platform that shares stories of Indians from different walks of life. It boasts over 1200 stories, 2000 interviews, and a reach of about 1.5 million on Instagram.

Why is Humans Of Bombay (HOB) suing People Of India (POI)?

Humans Of Bombay approached the Delhi High Court to file a lawsuit against People Of India for copyright infringement. The former claimed that the latter had replicated its content, logo, tagline, and the format it uses for storytelling. “The defendants have, evidently, knowingly and deliberately, published content that is identical or substantially similar to the popular content comprised of plaintiffs works in an attempt to ride on goodwill that has been painstakingly built by the plaintiff,” the plea noted. A report by Quint shares that HOB sought damages as well as an injunction to prevent POI from using its content.

HONY founder chastises Humans Of Bombay, the latter responds

I’ve stayed quiet on the appropriation of my work because I think @HumansOfBombay shares important stories, even if they’ve monetized far past anything I’d feel comfortable doing on HONY. But you can’t be suing people for what I’ve forgiven you for. https://t.co/0jZM05YyTt — Brandon Stanton (@humansofny) September 23, 2023

As news of the lawsuit spread like wildfire across social media, several criticised HOB for its hypocritical approach, seeing as how it was inspired by HONY. The founder of the photoblog chimed in, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to express disappointment. “I’ve stayed quiet on the appropriation of my work because I think @HumansOfBombay shares important stories, even if they’ve monetized far past anything I’d feel comfortable doing on HONY. But you can’t be suing people for what I’ve forgiven you for,” he noted. He further added that he’s always loved following Humans of Amsterdam — another page inspired by HONY — since the founder Debra “has stayed so true to the art, and has never viewed the stories that she shares as the “front end” of a business.”

In response to this, HOB issued a statement, clarifying, “The suit is related to the IP in our posts & not about storytelling at all. We tried to address the issue amicably before approaching the Court, as we believe in protecting our team’s hard work,” It further stated that Staton ought to have better equipped himself with information. “It’s therefore shocking that a cryptic assault on our efforts to project our intellectual property is made in this manner, especially without understanding the background of the case.” It, however, noted that HOB was grateful to HONY for starting the storytelling movement.

According to Scroll, the court has issued a notice to POI, expressing concern over the allegations. The next hearing is slated to be on 11 October.

All images: Courtesy Humans Of Bombay (HOB)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What is the story behind Humans of New York?

Brandon Staton started Humans Of New York as a photography project in 2010. The idea was to curate a catalogue of the city’s pulse through the stories of at least 10,000 subjects. Soon, he began interviewing people and sharing snippets of them with images in posts — each of which went viral.

2. Is Humans of New York still a thing?

Humans Of New York continues to share stories, with two books out as well.

3. Is Humans of Bombay a copy of Humans of New York?

Humans Of Bombay was inspired by Humans Of New York.