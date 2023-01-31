2023 Women’s U19 Cricket World Cup: Prize Money and other perks India wqon

facebook
India women’s under-19 cricket team secured a massive victory at the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup against England in Potchefstroom, South Africa. With captain Shafali Verma taking charge, India achieved its maiden global title in the U19 Women’s Cricket World Cup 2023. Before 2023, the U-19 women’s Indian team had suffered several disappointments in other tournaments. However, this year has begun on a truly glorious note.

India defeated England by seven wickets to lift the coveted trophy. Following their win, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah announced a whopping INR 5 crore prize money for the players and staff of the team.

India wins big at the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup

Given India’s impressive victory, PM Narendra Modi and other Indian leaders congratulated the team on their historic win. The girls received massive praise for their spirited performance throughout the tournament.

India’s women’s cricket team creates history this year

During the final, England’s team scored 68 in 17.1 overs before losing their last wicket. The Indian bowlers and fielders were truly at the top of their game. With an easy target to chase down, Gongadi Trisha and Soumya Tiwari formed a strong partnership to comfortably lead India to victory.

The winning squad includiued Shweta Sehrawat, Gongadi Trisha, Hrishita Basu, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Soumya Tiwari, Richa Ghosh, Parshavi Chopra, Sonam Yadav, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD, Sonia Mendhiya, and Hurley Gala, with Shafali Verma leading the team.

India’s Shweta Sehrawat stood out as the top-performing run-scorer during the tournament with 297 runs. Additionally, Australia’s Maggie Clark put forward an impressive bowling feat with 12 wickets and was named the best bowler of the tournament. The prestigious tournament also recognised English Captain Grace Scrivens as the Player of the Tournament. Scrivens was also the second-highest scorer in the tournament with 293 runs.

Hero image: Courtesy www.bcci.tv; Featured image: Courtesy Twitter@BCCIWomen

This story first appeared on Augustman India.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: Which team has the highest achievements in Under 19 cricket tournaments?

Answer: Team India has won the under-19 World Cup five times.

Question: Who is the current champion of the Under 19 Women’s World Cup?

Answer: The Indian Under-19 women's team, led by Shafali Verma, became the ICC 2023 Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup champions.

