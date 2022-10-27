BCCI tackles pay disparity, announces equal pay for both men and women cricketers

Massive, historic, and iconic – these words best describe Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI’s) announcement regarding the pay parity in Indian Cricket. BCCI’s Honorary President Jay Shah announced the same on Twitter. Shah said that he had promised that the match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be same and had delivered his commitment. Ushering into a new era of gender equality in cricket, this is a huge stepping stone for the Indian women’s cricket team.

While pay parity has always been a bone of contention in several fields, the BCCI has set an example to lead. The announcement by BCCI came ahead of the Women’s IPL T20 tournament which is expected to launch next year.

What Jay Shah said

I’m pleased to announce @BCCI’s first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing pay equity policy for our contracted @BCCIWomen cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be same as we move into a new era of gender equality in 🇮🇳 Cricket. pic.twitter.com/xJLn1hCAtl — Jay Shah (@JayShah) October 27, 2022

He further mentioned the pay for types of cricket matches – for Test match it will be Rs 15 lakhs, for ODI it will be Rs 6 lakhs, and for T20I it will be Rs 3 lakhs. This is the same as their male counterparts.

According to several reports, the Indian Women Cricket Team’s IPL T20 might be held in March.

Reaction to BCCI’s announcement

BCCI’s take on tackling gender discrimination and including pay parity was received with much applause. While Indian Women Cricket Team captain Harmanpreet Kaur called it a red letter day for Women’s Cricket in India, former women Indian cricket star Jhulan Goswami said this would motivate young girls to take cricket as a profession. Here are some other reaction from the cricket fraternity.

What amazing news for Women’s cricket in India 👏👏 https://t.co/Mn4shzF05r — Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) October 27, 2022

Cricket has been an equalizer in many ways. This is a welcome step towards gender equality in the game and erasing discrimination from the sport. 👏🏻 Very happy with the decision taken by @BCCI and brilliant to see India paving the way forward. @JayShah — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 27, 2022

Cricket has been an equalizer in many ways. This is a welcome step towards gender equality in the game and erasing discrimination from the sport. 👏🏻 Very happy with the decision taken by @BCCI and brilliant to see India paving the way forward. @JayShah — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 27, 2022

For the unversed, the Indian Women Cricket Team recently won the Asia Cup in Bangladesh. Earlier this year, they also won India’s first-ever medal in cricket at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy BCCI/Twitter