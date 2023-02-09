What’s inside the $60,000 Grammy gift bags?

As the 2023 Grammy Awards ended, the buzz about this year’s gift bags, or suitcases full of goodies worth $60,000, sure is not.

Before we dive into what’s inside the bag, we must know who the mastermind behind these expensive goodies is. Meet the founder of Distinctive Assets, Lash Fary, aka the “Gift Guru” or “Sultan of Swag.” Fary’s marketing firm has been curating these lavish gift bags for the presenters and performers at the Grammys for over 20 years.

“We are excited to be back in Los Angeles and to once again be creating amazing Grammy gift magic. While our gifts are known far and wide for being fun, fabulous, useful and unique, they also serve a grander purpose.”

With that intent, the items inside the luxurious bags are not only from well-known brands but also small businesses so that these upcoming shops can gain exposure on music’s biggest night.

Ranging from everyday items to extravagant opportunities, the Grammys ensures that although only some nominees take home a trophy, none leave the event empty-handed.

A look at this year’s gift bags

A gift card from Art Lipo plastic surgery

A Bugaboo Fox 3 stroller

Dog-E robot dog

Turbo-flex sunglasses from Aspex Eyewear

Refa fine-bubble showerhead

M Cacao Chocolates

Aiper robot pool cleaner

Swarovski Havaianas

Miage skincare

GrosséJapan luxury costume jewelry

Frontera wines

Parents and upcoming caregivers received toys for their children, including a Bugaboo Fox 3 stroller that cost around $1,000. Additionally, health and wellness products from brands such as Clifbar, Soylent, Karmanuts, C60 Purple Power, Comvita, Beekeeper’s Natural, Serucell, and so on were also in the loot.

With that being said, we can’t wait to see what’s in the Grammy gift bags next year!

Hero Image: Courtesy RecordingAcad/ Twitter