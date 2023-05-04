TL Exclusive: Meet Neytt, the Kerala-based designers who wove sustainability in MET Gala 2023’s red carpet

The iconic MET Gala 2023, held annually at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, recently took the fashion world by storm. Neytt, a Kerala-based luxury design house, wove together magic and sustainability for its red carpet and seamlessly put Indian weavers on the global map. In an exclusive with Travel+Lesiure India & South Asia, managing partner and co-founder Sivan Santhosh talks more about the creative processes, challenges, and more.

Widely credited as “fashion’s biggest night out”, the MET Gala in New York City is no less than a microcosm of glitz, glamour, and all things extraordinary. Organised annually on the first Sunday of May, the charity event often sees the coming together of the world’s biggest celebrities donning bespoke creations from the world’s most biggest and influential fashion designers. Through this lavish celebration and countless ticket sales, the gala aims to raise millions for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, which also organises an accompanying exhibition post the designer showcase.

While the MET Gala is ordinarily a global event — with Indian A-listers like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Isha Ambani, Divya Mehta Jatia, Natasha Poonawala, and Alia Bhatt gracing the space — the past two years, including MET Gala 2023, came with its own desi touch: a red carpet designed by an Indian fashion house. Introducing Neytt, a Kerala-based high-fashion brand that weaves sustainable carpets and rugs that tell stories. In an exclusive conversation with Travel+Leisure India & South Asia, Sivan Santhosh (the managing partner of Neytt, who co-founded the luxury design fashion house along with design head Nimisha Srinivas) unravel the stories behind the weave, its journey from Alleppey to New York City, and more.

Excerpts from the interview with Sivan Santhosh from Neytt:

T+L India: Neytt is a family-run business from Alleppey. How did it all begin?

Sivan Santhosh: The parent company, Travancore Mats and Matting company, was started by my grandfather in 1917. So, we come with more than 100 years of experience! We’ve always worked with natural fibers. Neytt is a new brand that I founded only two years ago. My wife, Nimisha, and I wanted to take forward the heritage of the brand and celebrate where we come from.

T+L India: You’ve collaborated with the MET twice — in 2022 and 2023. How did this come into being?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neytt by Extraweave (@neytt.extraweave)

Sivan Santhosh: It came into being owing to our long-time customers, Fibreworks Corporation. They are based out of the USA and they do a lot high-end projects in the States. They connected us with the design team at the MET Gala. The team then told us exactly what they required in terms of using natural fibres and the colours. Our production team worked hard to get the right product, form, and colours in place.

For the carpets at MET 2023, we imported fibres from Madagascar. That’s were the best quality white fibres come from; they are slightly longer in length [than fibres from other nations]. The fibres are 120-centimetres long, strong, sturdy, and versatile. The team at MET ordered 58 rolls totalling to roughly 7,000 square metres. It was massive!

T+L India: What was your creative process for designing the Sisal carpet for this year’s MET gala?

Sivan Santhosh: Everything was conceptualised by the MET Gala team. We executed it. While we manufactured the carpets for them in Kerala, they got it hand-painted in the USA by local artisans in New York. The base, the beige background, was manufactured by us.

Initially, we were skeptical as we couldn’t visualise how it’ll look, especially as we were moving away from traditional red carpets. We worked out a few combinations together, and aimed at making it look consistent throughout. In terms of the designs itself, there were a lot more contributions from the MET Gala team directly; we just wanted to make sure we get the canvas right!

T+L India: Tell us more about the carpet’s production process.

Sivan Santhosh: While we imported the fibres, everything else was done in-house. The fibres are sorted and blended manually to create the best fibre possible. Then, it goes through a spinning process where the threads are converted into a yarn. The small protruding fibres are cut out, and then once again converted onto smaller bobbins. At every stage, there were a lot of artisans involved. It took about 30 to 40 weavers to make it top-notch.

T+L India: It took 60 days to complete the carpet. What were some challenges you faced along the way?

Sivan Santhosh: Maintaining the quality throughout the process was one of the biggest challenges, mostly since it was a lighter beige colour. When working with white fibre, there is a risk of streaks. Those need to be avoided to bring a flawless look. And it was difficult to ensure that all the 58 rolls were flawless! Our production team and everyone else played a huge role in ensuring the manufacturing was perfect. Luckily, we have been working with Sisal fibres for a long time. We know how to maintain its quality.

The scale – 58 carpets – was massive, too!

T+L India: This was your second collaboration for the event. What did you do differently this time?

Sivan Santhosh: Last year, we didn’t do any publicity! That’s because we didn’t want that kind of fame attached with the MET Gala. We wanted to be known more for our quality. One day, I casually told a few of my friends about the collaboration. She couldn’t believe it and said that everyone deserves to know that it was made in India. That’s when we realised it’s also a matter of pride for the people of Kerala and India, as a whole. We then posted about it on social media, and it went viral!

Apart from that, dealing with whiter coloured fibre was different.

T+L India: The MET Gala is a global event. Did the scale of the celebrations add to the pressure?

Sivan Santhosh: We always knew what we’re dealing with in terms of scale. So everyone was careful and judicious throughout the process. While the artisans knew of the scale they were working at, initially they didn’t understand how this will be seen by everyone around the world. But now that people are sharing it and we’re starting to get noticed, they are very happy! We’re all very excited by the overall response we’ve gotten so far.

T+L India: Sustainability is at the heart of every Neytt creation. Could you tell us more about the green practices you undertake?

Sivan Santhosh: We lay a lot of emphasis on sustainability. It’s one of our core values. As a company, we ensure we don’t use any plastic in any of our facilities. If at all we do — such as in the case of yarn — it’s all recycled PET derived from recycled plastic bottles. The water used in our dyeing process is also treated. In fact, we have won several awards from the Kerala government for the effluent treatment plan we have. Any water that we give back to the environment is clean and drinkable. We’re also moving our power towards solar power. We’ve achieved 50 percent of that target already.

We also educate people about sustainability and the various kinds of raw materials that can be used to produce carpets. We employ 90 percent of the workforce locally, of which many of them are women. We try to empower women in all our manufacturing practices, including those where they may not be found traditionally. We also work with unions and try to keep them happy. We want everybody to benefit out of the work we do — that is also one of our core values.

T+L India: What have been some of your favourite collaborations?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neytt by Extraweave (@neytt.extraweave)

Sivan Santhosh: We’ve collaborated with lots of artists and designers from across the world, namely Niels Kiené Salventius, a Dutch one-line artist whose works were shared extensively. We even exhibited at India Design Fair in New Delhi. We did a collaboration with Vanessa Meister Varma, a Swiss designer. Her collection featured women from diverse cultures and the way they dress up. We wanted to send a message that women are beautiful in every form and way. That collection was more of a conversation starter.

Neytt also tries to highlight design elements from South India. We did a collection on Vallam kali, the boat races that are popular in Kerala. We even did a collection highlighting Aranmula Kannadi, a local craft of the state.

T+L India: How does travel influence your designs?

Sivan Santhosh: Architecture inspires me. When you look at the Hawa Mahal, Taj Mahal, or even Fort Kochi, you realise India has many influences from varying cultures.

When we were in Paris, I was inspired by all the colours and styles of doors and windows. I take a lot of photographs wherever I go so I can refer to them at a later stage and see what can be done. I also enjoy going to exhibitions to get inspired by textiles and furniture.

T+L India: What have been some of your favourite exhibitions?

Sivan Santhosh: Musée d’Orsay was really special. 10 of us were supposed to travel, but their visas got rejected. So only me, Nimisha, and our 10-year-old baby went. But we loved the overall experience and loved the feedback we got. We always have a good time at India Design in New Delhi, too.

T+L India: What’s next for Neytt?

Sivan Santhosh: We want to revolutionise designs and use more sustainable materials. We’re hoping to collaborate with more people and contemporary brands that have the same synergy with us. We would also like to be present everywhere by setting up e-commerce. We want to create an experience for the customer — from the conceptualisation stage to the end carpet. We want to tell stories through rugs.

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.