It’s official: Prince Abdul Mateen of Brunei is off the market, to wed in January next year

Among one of the few remaining regions in the world where royalty carries considerable weight, Southeast Asia is host to some of the most prominent royal institutions in the world. And now, one of the most eligible bachelors from its ranks will be officially off the market as it has been announced by the Bruneian Royal Family that Prince Abdul Mateen will be betrothed come January next year.

As per the statement issued by the Royal Family‘s representatives, 32-year-old Prince Pengiran Muda ‘Abdul Mateen Bolkiah is expected to wed Dayang Anisha Rosnah Adam at the beginning of 2024. Local news outlets report that the 10-day ceremony will be scheduled to take place on January 7th, beginning with the majlis istiadat bersuruh di-Raja or royal proposal.

Prince Abdul Mateen of Brunei to wed in January 2024

This will then be swiftly followed by the akad nikah ceremony, otherwise known as the solemnisation of marriage, that will fall on January 11th. The wedding will culminate in a predictably opulent and lavish royal reception on January 14th, which will be held at the official residence of the Sultan of Brunei, Istana Nurul Iman.

As is the case with most royal wedding protocols, the newly minted royal couple will then embark upon a procession across Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei’s capital, with a banquet dinner on January 15th concluding the festivities. Official portraits commissioned by the Royal Family of the couple were first broadcast across the country last Saturday (October 8th).

Born on August 10th 1991, Prince Abdul Mateen has long been considered to be one of Southeast Asia’s most prominent and eligible bachelor candidates, owing to his debonair good looks and prodigious upbringing. He is the tenth child and fourth son of Hassanal Bolkiah ibni Omar Ali Saifuddien III, the Sultan and Prime Minister of Brunei.

The prince is a graduate of King’s College London with a Bachelor’s of Arts in International Politics and currently holds the title of Major with the Royal Brunei Air Force as a trained helicopter pilot. Additionally, he maintains an active sporting life as a polo player, representing Brunei in 2017 and 2019 respectively at the Southeast Asian Games.

As for his bride-to-be, Dayang Anisha Rosnah Adam, she is the granddaughter of Pehin Dato Isa, a special advisor to the Sultan. The couple have previously been seen in a number of formal engagements together, most notably including the wedding receptions of Prince Mateen’s sisters.

Hero and featured image credits: tmski/Instagram

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Who is next in line for Brunei?

– Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah is next in line to succeed Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah ibni Omar Ali Saifuddien III.

2. Is Prince Abdul Mateen married?

– Prince Abdul Mateen is expected to marry in January 2024.

3. Who is the Brunei Crown Prince?

– Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah is the Crown Prince of Brunei. He is the eldest son of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah ibni Omar Ali Saifuddien III.