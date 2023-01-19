Know all about Janitri Innovations, the startup that blew Shark Tank judges away

Technology might be advancing daily with constant innovations in place, but the high rate of infant and maternal deaths in India has been alarming. While a lot of factors contribute to this mortality rate, a Bangalore-based startup Janitri Innovations has been working tirelessly to tackle these problems. How, you ask?

With the help of medical-grade foetal and maternal monitoring solutions, that can be tracked via wearables, and affordable AI-enabled devices and software. And who’s behind all this? Someone who has always regarded technology as a means to craft and create solutions to save lives, via affordable solutions for the ones who need it the most. Meet Arun Agarwal, founder of Janitri Innovations, who appeared on Shark Tank India S2 and walked away with an investment of INR 1 crore from Namita Thapar. But the question here is, what is Janitri and how does it deal with maternal deaths in India? We have all the answers!

Know all about Janitri, the startup that can prevent maternal deaths

How did it start?

The man behind Janitri Innovations – Arun Agarwal, grew up in Alwar, Rajasthan, where he used to hear a lot about maternal health conditions during childbirth. During his years in Alwar, he had a neighbour who lost her baby during childbirth, and a relative who died in labour. On realising the poor state of maternal healthcare infrastructure in India, Agarwal wanted to work on this and come up with a solution.

Agarwal went on to study at Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) and also pursued a Master’s degree in Biomedical Engineering. It was during these years that he had the idea of merging technology and innovation together to come up with solutions for childbirth-related complications.

Later when he started working as a patent analyst in the healthcare industry in Gurugram, he would spend his weekends visiting community health centres and primary health centres, as well as super-specialty hospitals, to find a way to do something and bring about a change.

He found a platform in 2015, when the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), through its Social Innovation Immersion Programme (SIIP) Fellowships, was looking for entrepreneurs in the field of maternal and child healthcare. Agarwal applied, where it required him to validate a problem, which he did. Within months, he quit his job and registered Janitri Innovations.

Janitri has received grants from Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), the Government of Canada, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and the Government of Karnataka.

How does Janitri function?

Janitri has three products- Keyar Patch, Daksh, and Navam wearable. The Navam wearable is something that you can wear on the wrist, but it is still in the prototype stage.

Keyar is the hardware or monitoring device, a non-invasive cardiotocography (CTG), which is made of silicone and plastic. It contains an electrode patch with sensors which can read and record the foetal heart rate, the uterine contractions of the mother, foetal movements, and the maternal pulse rate. It is attached to the stomach over the navel of a pregnant woman for monitoring.

Daksh is the Android mobile application that Keyar connects to. Daksh helps in monitoring mothers during intrapartum and postpartum periods of labour. It constantly keeps sending relevant information to doctors, along with critical alerts and notifications.

With Janitri’s Keyar and Daksh, doctors can remotely have access to and assess foetal movements to help both the mother and the child. Agarwal claimed that the timely monitoring and care during the last trimester of a pregnancy can save 80% of the women and/or newborns who succumb to various pregnancy-related complications.

Is Janitri safe to use?

According to Yourstory.com, Agarwal took Janitri Innovations to St John’s Medical College Hospital in Bangalore for a study, with the aim to compare Janitri with the global gold standard. Dr Shirley George, Professor at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, St John’s Medical College Hospital, who is also the Principal Investigator, said, “We are studying Keyar’s performance against the gold-standard CTG machine. Preliminary results show that Keyar’s performance is as good as that of the gold standard.”

Currently, this device and technology are also undergoing tests at the Jubilee Mission Hospital in Thrissur, Kerala, and at the Rangadore Memorial Hospital in Bangalore.

