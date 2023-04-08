Japan launches luxury gyokuro green tea at nearly INR 17,000 a bottle

If you are a fan of Japan’s brand of luxury, Yame’s brand of Japan green tea should be on your list. Aiming to tap into the global market, this green tea can give tough competition to high-end wines when it comes to the price tag.

The tea in question is the luxury gyokuro tea coming from Fukuoka Prefecture. Known for its exceptional quality and rich, sweet flavour, this tea is priced at 27,000 yen (INR 16852.61). The tea-makers from the city of Yame in Japan are launching this bottle to commemorate the 600th anniversary of the tea. Yes, Yame’s gyokuro tea has been around for 600 years. But as Yame is left with just a handful of tea–makers now, resulting in much less produce, the locals of Yame aim to bring back the popularity of this luxury tea. Coming to the most obvious question, what makes this tea so expensive? Let’s dig deeper.

What makes Japan’s green tea so expensive?

The process of growing the gyokuro tea is what contributes to its whopping price tag. Unlike other teas that are grown under the full sun, this Japanese green tea is grown under the shade. While it requires special equipments to brew, it also requires the tea-makers to pay extra attention to the temperature of water and brewing time.

This is not instant tea, mind you. The brewing time of these leaves go up to 10 hours in water under the freezing temperature, unlike hot water for normal teas. The average brewing temperature for this tea is -1 to -2 degree Celsius.

This slow and delicate brewing procedure had earlier prevented the gyokuro tea from going global. Which is why, the people of Yame decided to bottle the tea, ready to be launched and shipped across the world. The tea-makers spent six months bringing the brew to perfection and to be bottled in a way that can preserve the delicate taste and aroma of Japan’s green tea.

This special tea comes from a Yame local speciality brand certified by the government. The bottle features a blend of four unique types of leaves- sencha, kabusecha, gyokuro, and tencha (matcha).

The producers of the gyokuro tea announced that they have made only 100 bottles so far, out of which, half will be shipped to expensive restaurants worldwide, and the other half will be available for domestic customers. However, they will make another 200 bottles in 2023 and have plans of brewing 5,000 bottles by 2028.

Hero Image: Courtesy The Straits Times; Featured Image: Courtesy The Asahi Shimbun