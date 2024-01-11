Jeddah Tower in Saudi Arabia set to surpass Burj Khalifa as world’s tallest building

The iconic Burj Khalifa is on the verge of losing its title as the world’s tallest building as construction resumes on Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Tower, also known as Kingdom Tower. The Jeddah Economic Company (JEC) recommenced work on the over 3,281 feet (1000-meter-plus) tall structure, slated to be a mixed-use marvel housing a luxury hotel, office spaces, serviced apartments, luxury condominiums, and the world’s highest observatory.

All we know about Jeddah Tower, the world's tallest building

A source closely linked to the project informed MEED that work on the tower’s construction is “back in full motion”. The official issuance of a tender for the project has invited 14 companies worldwide to bid for the contract, marking a pivotal step in the tower’s progress.

The tower’s foundation and piling are complete, and the tender aims to construct the superstructure. Initiated in the early 2010s by the local Saudi Binladin Group (SBG), the work faced a hiatus in January 2018, citing various reasons, including the impact of COVID-19 in 2020.

According to Gulf Business, the tower covers an expansive area of approximately 5,30,000 square metres (5.7 million square feet). It serves as the focal point and initial phase of the USD 20 billion (INR 16,65,938,000,000) Kingdom City development in Saudi Arabia, with an estimated cost of USD 1.2 billion (INR 99,956,280,000). The tower is anticipated to surpass Dubai’s Burj Khalifa by at least 173 metres (568 feet).

Designed by Adrian Smith at Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, the architecture firm notes that Jeddah Tower’s design represents an evolution in skyscraper architecture. The three-petal footprint and tapering wings enhance residential functionality and reduce structural loading due to wind vortex shedding.

The construction will emphasise green technology and materials to minimise energy consumption. Noteworthy features include shadow pockets on each side, providing shade and captivating views. The tower’s sky terrace, located on the 157th floor, will be open to the public, serving as the world’s highest observatory.

Jeddah or Kingdom Tower is slated to boast 170 stories, featuring 318 housing complexes, seven stories for offices, and an additional seven stories hosting the luxurious Four Seasons Hotel. With 59 elevator systems for seamless movement, the tower is poised to redefine architectural and technological standards.

