Is Reliance’s Jio Financial Services going to be a threat to competitors? Here’s all you need to know

The Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Industries is expanding its business and foraying into finance. RIL on 21 October announced that it intends to demerge its financial services undertaking into Reliance Strategic Investments Ltd (RSIL) and launch it as Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL). According to a report shared by global financial services giant, Macquarie, Jio Finance could pose a big threat to other fintech companies. Interestingly, Jio Payments Bank was launched in 2018 by Mukesh Ambani.

Let’s dive deep and know what Jio Finance is actually and what does the new venture of Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Industries entail.

Jio Finance: What exactly is it?

One will be able to access the services provided by Jio Finance through the My Jio App on one’s smartphone. This will allow a user to make bill payments, and use the service for mobile recharges, online shopping, and banking transactions. Customers will also be able to avail of offers and discounts for their purchases and bill payments.

Macquarie also reported that Reliance Industries will disseminate 6.1 per cent of the company’s shares to Jio Financial Services. The new venture will be listed on the stock exchange as well. “With secular growth drivers, the Indian financial services sector is poised to undergo a digital transformation.

The sector presents a large, under-penetrated and growing addressable market, especially for retail and small-business-focused product categories. JFSL and its subsidiaries will leverage the technology capability of Reliance and focus on digital delivery of financial products to democratise financial services access for 1.4 billion Indians,” noted RIL in its last stock exchange filing.

How does it affect the competitors?

Macquarie noted that Jio Finance could become the fifth-largest financial services company in terms of net worth. The estimated net worth could be around Rs 1 trillion. Its entry into the stock market affected Paytm stock, dipping it to a record low.

Jio Payments Banks would be targeting consumer and merchant lending businesses. NBFCs like Bajaj Finance and fintech firms like Paytm thrive on the same system, naturally making Jio Finance a huge threat. HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank are the four top players currently in this domain.

Images: Courtesy Jio Payments Bank official website