Jungkook of BTS will make his solo debut with digital single ‘Seven’ on 14 July

Jungkook, the youngest member of world famous K-pop group BTS, is set to release his official solo debut single on 14 July.

The announcement was made by the group’s agency, BigHit Music, on 30 June. A teaser poster of the digital single, which is titled “Seven,” was also shared by the agency.

It marks the official confirmation about Jungkook’s solo debut. The Korean media had in the first week of June indicated that he is preparing to release a solo album on 14 July.

What to know about “Seven”

‘Invigorating summer song’

In its announcement, which was done on Weverse, BigHit Music said that the song will be released at 1 pm KST (12 noon HKT).

The agency said in its statement that the digital single is an “invigorating ‘summer song’ that is sure to have you experience the full breadth of Jung Kook’s charm.”

BigHit Music called on the support of the fanbase of BTS, known as ARMY, and Jungkook as he began promotional activities on his solo single.

Other songs that Jungkook has worked on outside of BTS

Outside of his work as a member of BTS, Jungkook, who is 25 years old, has collaborated on projects such as “Dreamers,” a song that was part of the official soundtrack of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar, and “Stay Alive,” which was a theme song for fantasy webtoon 7Fates: Chakho.

He has also released two songs — “Still With You” (2020) and “My You” (2022) — produced by him for free on German music streaming service SoundCloud.

BTS members who have gone solo

Jungkook is the latest of the seven members of BTS to make his solo debut.

J-Hope was the first when he dropped his full-length solo album, Jack In The Box, in July 2022. He was followed by RM, who released Indigo in December 2022, and Jimin, whose first EP “FACE” was released in March 2023.

On 21 April 2023, Suga released his first full-length album D-DAY under his second stage name Agust D.

BTS has been on a break since mid-2022 due to requirements for their mandatory military service. They are set to reconvene as a group in 2025.

They celebrated their 10th anniversary by releasing a special single “Take Two” on 9 June.

