Actress-singer Kim Se-jeong is touring Asia: Know all the details here

Kim Se-jeong is heading to Hong Kong this September! The upcoming concert is part of her Asia and Australia tour. She will also make stops in the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and more.

‘The 門’ Tour comes just in time as she gears up for her much-awaited comeback as a soloist. Keep reading for all the details!

Kim Se-jeong’s concert tour dates and cities

Kim Se-jeong will kick off the tour with a two-day concert in Seoul. In the same month, she will perform for fans in Hong Kong. Then, she will visit six cities in October before wrapping up the tour in Sydney in November.

As of now, venues and ticketing details have yet to be released. So, stay tuned for more announcements in the coming weeks. For now, mark your calendar for the dates below.

09.23-24 – Seoul

09.29 – Hong Kong

10.01 – Manila

10.07 – Jakarta

10.15 – Taipei

10.21 – Tokyo

10.26 – Singapore

10.29 – Kuala Lumpur

11.04 – Bangkok

11.17 – Melbourne

11.19 – Sydney

Her duality as an actress and singer

Kim Se-jeong started off her career in the second season of K-pop Star 2. She was initially eliminated but was brought back as a wildcard. Then, she ranked second in the survival show, Produce 101. She automatically became a member of the project girl group I.O.I in addition to Jellyfish Entertainment’s Gugudan. When Gugudan disbanded in 2021, Kim continued as a soloist. She released her self-written EP ‘I’m’ the same year.

She made her acting debut in School 2017 for which she won the Best New Actress Award at the 31st KBS Drama Awards. Another lead role in I Wanna Hear Your Song quickly followed this. Her next project, The Uncanny Counter, became the highest-rated OCN series ever. She is currently starring in the drama’s second season.

The actress further cemented her acting chops in Business Proposal opposite Ahn Hyo-seop. Her performance received praise both from netizens and critics. And in fact, the drama boasted the highest viewership ratings for a series airing in a Monday-Tuesday timeslot.

As a singer, she contributed frequently to various drama soundtracks, including ones she starred in. This includes the self-written and composed song, ‘Meet Again’ for The Uncanny Counter, and ‘Love Maybe’ for Business Proposal.

Be sure to add Kim Se-jeong’s concert in Hong Kong to your ‘things to do in September’ list!

All images: Courtesy 0828_kimsejeong