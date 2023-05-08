facebook
King Charles III coronation day memes that royally won the Internet
08 May 2023 03:00 PM

Manas Sen Gupta

The coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort was one of the biggest events in recent history, witnessed by millions in the UK and around the world. But the momentous occasion also allowed meme creators to have a field day with coronation quips that provided a dash of fun to the otherwise highly traditional and religious event.

From jibes at the tensions within the British royal family to appreciation for Prince Louis of Wales for displaying a range of moods throughout the event, the memes were hilarious and, at times, even sardonic. But that is the nature of memes.

The coronation of King Charles III: A quick look

King Charles III coronation
Image credit: The Royal Parks/@theroyalparks/Twitter

On 6 May 2023, King Charles III became the 40th British monarch to be crowned in Westminster Abbey. It was the first time in 70 years that the world witnessed the coronation of a British monarch, as King Charles III succeeded his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, who was crowned on 2 June 1953.

Camilla, Queen Consort was also crowned at the ceremony.

Over 2000 guests, including world leaders, sovereigns of other countries, celebrities, and community leaders, were seated in the pews of the historic Westminster Abbey to witness the event.

King Charles III and Camilla arrived for the coronation in a procession from Buckingham Palace with an honour guard of 1,000 members of the armed forces. Following the event, they left in the Gold State Coach with thousands of soldiers marching alongside.

Several members of the royal family, along with the newly crowned King and Queen Consort, appeared on Buckingham Palace’s balcony and waved to the hundreds of thousands of those assembled outside along the Mall.

While there was obvious cheer among the people who gathered despite the rain to witness the history occasion, the coronation day had enough of its own moments for the most perfect of the memes.

Coronation day memes fit for the monarch

Starting with the crown

The mood meme

All about the hour of the day

Essential reading for a King

Hands of the crowned

May memes live long

The one who stole the show

And, yeah, that was possibly everyone’s feeling

One more for the hands

Can we really have them like this, please?

All hail Prince Louis of the memes

Hero and Featured images: The Royal Family/@RoyalFamily/Twitter

coronation day King Charles III Camilla Queen Consort
Manas Sen Gupta

Manas Sen Gupta writes at the intersection of tech, entertainment and history. His works have appeared in publications such as The Statesman, Myanmar Matters, Hindustan Times and News18/ETV. In his spare time, Manas loves studying interactive charts and topographic maps. When not doing either, he prefers reading detective fiction. Spring is his favourite season and he can happily eat a bowl of noodles any time of the day.

   
