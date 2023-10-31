Kochi Water Metro awarded Best Green Transport Initiative in India

Kochi’s distinctive public transport system, the Water Metro, has been honoured with one of India’s top accolades. The project was recognised as the Best Green Transport Initiative in India during a recent ceremony in Delhi, which concluded on October 29.

The award was presented as part of the closing session at the Urban Mobility India conference and exhibition, a three-day event. However, Kochi was not the only city that won big. Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur won the award for the most innovative financing mechanism for its city transport services, Srinagar Smart City was awarded for having the Best Public Transport System and Shillong was honoured for the Best Record of Public Involvement.

What sets Kochi Water Metro apart

During the ceremony, Manoj Joshi, Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, emphasised the importance of smart cards and the adoption of a National Common Mobility Card to facilitate seamless travel across urban transportation modes. He also highlighted the importance of electric vehicles in reducing emissions, which is where the Kochi Water Metro plays a crucial role.

Kochi, also known as Kerala’s commercial capital, grapples with high population density, and the Water Metro project, an integrated ferry transport system, aims to mitigate pollution and traffic congestion by leveraging its extensive network of waterways. The metro plans to have 15 routes connecting more than 10 islands through electric ferries, benefitting over 33,000 island residents. This ambitious project aims to introduce modern, energy-efficient, eco-friendly and safe boats to enhance ridership and offer a distinctive transportation option to both residents and visitors.

The Water Metro is accessible to all and has recently achived a significant milestone, with over 10 lakh passengers having utilised its services.

