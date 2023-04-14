Kolkata conducts successful trial of the country’s first underwater metro, creates history

Kolkata recently created history by conducting the first test run of its Metro via Hooghly River’s underwater tunnel.

According to reports, two six-coach trains were readied for the trials on the route. The trains are part of the Kolkata East-West Metro Project, and the trial run happened on a 4.8-kilometre stretch between Esplanade and Howrah Maidan, reports add. The trials were conducted on the Kolkata Metro’s Green Line, which is a 16.6-kilometre corridor between Sector V in east Kolkata and Howrah Maidan.

All you need to know about the underwater Metro in Kolkata

Kolkata Metro creates History!For the first time in India,a Metro rake ran under any river today!Regular trial runs from #HowrahMaidan to #Esplanade will start very soon. Shri P Uday Kumar Reddy,General Manager has described this run as a historic moment for the city of #Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/sA4Kqdvf0v — Metro Rail Kolkata (@metrorailwaykol) April 12, 2023

Talking about the historical event, Metro Railway General Manager P Uday Kumar Reddy told the media that trial runs between Howrah Maidan and Esplanade station will be conducted for the next five to seven months. Once this process is completed, regular services on the stretch will begin. The train which underwent test runs had just officials and engineers on board. The tunnel between Howrah and Esplanade is 520 metres long and will take just 45 seconds to cover.

The underwater tunnel, which is 33 metres below ground level, has been constructed in Hooghly River and is said to be the Indian version of Eurostar’s London-Paris corridor. The Kolkata East-West Metro corridor, which will have this underwater section, has four stations, reports add. These are Esplanade, Mahakaran, Howrah, and Howrah Maidan. The new Metro route is expected to reduce the travel time between Sealdah and Howrah to just 40 minutes, instead of the current 1.5 hours, roughly.

Talking to Times of India, about the underwater train in Kolkata, Metro Rail Chief Public Relations Officer Kausik Mitra said, “After many hurdles, we have succeeded to run rakes beneath the Hooghly river — a revolutionary step in the transport system of Kolkata. This is indeed a special new year gift from Indian Railways for the people of Bengal.”

Hero and Featured Image: Representative Image credit: Shutterstock

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure Asia.