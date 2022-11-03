Kolkata’s food truck culture gets a K-twist with Korean street food

Kolkata loves its food and likes to stay up-to-date with all food trends. Hopping on the K-pop craze, Kolkata gets a new Korean food truck offering Korean street food.

Jatin Bagchi Road at Gariahat is an iconic street that a true blue Kolkatan will never need an introduction to. This popular spot is now home to the city’s K-food joint, a Korean food truck. Known as Yum Yum Korean Bucket, this place opened in October end and is already gaining momentum among the city’s gourmands. Let’s take a look at the place.

Kolkata gets a Korean food truck

Ever wanted to slurp on a warm bowl of ramen while binging on your favourite K-drama on a cold fall night? The City of Joy has now made it possible with its first Korean food truck, offering street food from the nooks and corners of Korea.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soham Sinha | Kolkata Blogger (@kolkatadelites)

Gorge on some delicious Gang-Jeong Chicken and tangy kimchi salad, some Corndog with sugar sprinkled on top, Snowing Cheese or the snack-on-a-stick Hasdogeus. Standing right in front of Doiwala at Gariahat, the food enthusiasts of the city have already found a new address for their hunger pangs.

That’s not all. You can end your meal on a bubbly note, with the iconic Korean boba milk teas.

With a pocket pinch of under Rs 500, this place caters to one and all.

Address: Jatin Bagchi Road, lake Terrace, Gariahat, Kolkata, West Bengal 700029

Hero Image: Courtesy Marcin Skalij/Unsplash; Featured Image: Courtesy Vicky Ng/Unsplash