Burj Mubarak al-Kabir: Kuwait aims to construct world’s tallest tower

With Kuwait all set to construct the world’s tallest tower, Burj Mubarak al-Kabir, the Burj Khalifa (828 metres) in Dubai might no longer hold the title of the tallest building in the world.

Kuwait aims to build the 1001-metre-high (3,284 feet) structure with an expected cost of nearly KWD 25 billion (around INR 66,66,33,51,45,000).

An embodiment of Kuwait’s ambition and progress, the world’s tallest tower, Burj Mubarak al-Kabir, will be located at Madinat al-Hareer, also known as the Silk City in Kuwait, which is to be completed by 2023.

More about Kuwait’s tallest tower — Burj Mubarak al-Kabir

The one-kilometre tall tower will be designed by Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava and is expected to be completed in around 25 years, reportedly.

According to Arabian Business, three interlocking and twisting structures will ensure that the tower is protected against vibrations from a wind speed of 241.402 km/ph (150 miles).

With an incredible design inspired by a traditional Islamic minaret, the gigantic Burj Mubarak al-Kabir tower will have a lean top and 234 floors with an accommodation capacity of 7,000 individuals.

The upcoming skyscraper will come with various facilities, including offices, apartments and observation decks. Along with these, the tower will also have a hotel and many retail outlets and restaurants.

More about the Madinat al-Hareer — The Silk City project

Madinat al-Hareer — The Silk City project may span across an area of ​​250 square kilometres and be home to a massive central park and other residential, commercial and recreational facilities, as per various reports.

Reportedly, along with providing around 4,30,000 jobs for the locals, the project focuses on captivating mammoth foreign investments for Kuwait and diversifying the economy to reduce oil exports. It aims to accommodate around 7,00,000 people.

As per the Arabian Business report, real estate company Tamdeen Group says that the Madinat Al Hareer project will house, “four distinct quarters each with its own city centre. Finance City, Leisure City, Ecological City and Residential City are designed to provide the highest of global standards with a special focus on educational and cultural amenities culminating in a truly integrated solution for this modern community.”

Hero and featured image: Courtesy Shahbaz Hussain/Pexels

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure Asia.