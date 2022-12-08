Sunak or Sen: A look at the most searched person on Google in India for 2022

Major historical events and new developments in the world of entertainment often spark a wave of debates and speculations on social media. Google offers some insight into this process – with a yearly roundup that spotlights just what it takes for a person to make it to their most searched list. Here’s looking at the list of 2022.

Popular search engine Google has always been the go-to for most people for a whole range of information – from the easiest way to chop an onion without crying to the new foreign policy of a country. Naturally, any major development across the world sends search volumes through the roof. Every year, the platform releases a list of the most trending recipes, people, celebrities, subjects, athletes, sports teams and more – painting a picture of the things that shaped the months that passed by. This year, Lalit Modi, Sushmita Sen, Rishi Sunak, and Amber Heard featured on the most searched list – each of whom had dominated news cycles for a considerable period of time.

Nupur Sharma is the most searched person on Google for 2022

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. 🥰😘😍😍🥰💕💞💖💘💓 pic.twitter.com/Vvks5afTfz — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

Leading the pack is politician, lawyer, and former spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Close on the heels is the Indian president Droupadi Murmu. The new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who made headlines for being one of the richest as well as the first brown representative comes in at number three.

Former cricket administrator and business mogul Lalit Modi sits at number four, possibly for the flurry he sent social media in after revealing his relationship with Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen, who comes in at number five. Through a series of loved-up images on Twitter, Modi declared her his “better half, partner”. He later clarified, “Not married – just dating each other. That too it will happen one day.” he wrote. Sen, however, chose not to comment, further piquing curiosity.

Reality show contestants come in next. Anjali Arora, social media sensation and one of the most popular parts of competition series Lock Upp bags the sixth spot. Abdu Rozik – known as the ‘most entertaining’ in the history of Bigg Boss – sits at number seven as the most googled person in India. The current chief minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, is on the eighth spot. Pravin Tambe, former cricketer is the only sportsperson on the list.

This, in part, could be due to the fact that his official biopic starring Shreyas Talpade – Kaun Pavin Tambe – released to much critical acclaim on Disney Plus Hotstar earlier this year. Rounding out the list is actress Amber Heard, who was involved in a high-profile, public legal proceeding against her former partner Johnny Depp. Last year, Neeraj Chopra, Aryan Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Raj Kundra, and Elon Musk featured at the top of all trends on Google.

Feature and hero image: Courtesy Rishi Sunak/Sushmita Sen