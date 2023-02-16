Bengaluru is the world’s second slowest city for drivers

Bengaluru holds the record for being the world’s second slowest city to drive in. According to a report by TomTom, a Dutch multinational developer of location technology, one can cover just 10 km in 29 minutes and 10 seconds in the city. In 2022, it took almost 29 minutes and 9 seconds to travel 10 kilometer in Bengaluru.

Other Indian cities on the list were Pune, Delhi, and Mumbai which ranked at 6th, 34th and 47th position likewise. It took over 21 minutes to travel 10 kilometer distance in Mumbai.

Which is the world’s slowest city to drive in?

London’s city center is the slowest moving zone for cars, which cover just 14 km/h during rush hour, according to TomTom’s Traffic Index 2022. In the UK capital, as in many other major cities, traffic jams are a source of increased fuel costs, but also of CO2 emissions.

London holds the record for the slowest city center speed. In 2022, it took just over 36 minutes to travel just 10 km. According to TomTom, the average speed in the UK capital is about 25km/h, but drops to just 14km/h during rush hour. After London, Bangalore (29’10”) in India and Dublin (28’30”) in Ireland have the slowest-moving journeys.

Traffic jams inevitably mean increased fuel consumption. With the rise in fuel prices, this translates into a worldwide average cost increase of 27% for gasoline cars and 44% for diesel cars. TomTom calculated that the average cost for 10,000 kilometers driven in Hong Kong was €1,986 (INR 1,75,687.52) for a gasoline car (+14% in one year) and €1,511 (INR 1,33,639.76) for a diesel (+22%).

The other consequence of traffic jams is, of course, CO2 emissions, which also soar. TomTom estimates that a 20 km round trip from home to work in London produces 1,133 kg of CO2. This is followed by Paris (1,092 kg) and Manila (1,047 kg).

The Traffic Index TomTom 2022 covers 389 cities in 56 countries. The data comes from more than 600 million connected devices, starting with in-vehicle navigation systems and smartphones, using TomTom applications. In total, data from 58 billion hours of driving were collected.

Hero Image: Courtesy Akshay Nanavati/Unsplash; Featured Image: Courtesy Photography David Crespo/Getty Images

This story is published via AFP Relaxnews.