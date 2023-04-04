facebook
Famy Care founder buys India's costliest luxurious apartment in Mumbai for INR 369 crores
04 Apr 2023

Famy Care founder buys India’s costliest luxurious apartment in Mumbai for INR 369 crores

Sreetama Basu

Mumbai has swanky, and luxurious apartments. From businessmen and industrialists to movie stars and cricketers, Mumbai is home to the richest of the rich. While sky-high real estate prices are a regular thing here, JP Taparia, founder of contraceptive maker Famy Care, just purchased the most expensive apartment in India.

At INR 369 crores, the price tag is not for the faint-hearted. This is believed to be India’s most expensive apartment deal ever, according to Economic Times. The apartment has been purchased from Macrotech Developers, an entity of realty developer Lodha Group. But what piqued our interest is what is it that makes the apartment so expensive? Let’s decode.

India’s costliest luxurious apartment sold in Mumbai

South Bombay (Mumbai) or SoBo as it is popularly known as, is the most posh area of the city. Inevitably, real estate prices skyrocket, and you will find the richest and the most influential people staying here.

luxurious apartment
Representatie Image: Courtesy Shutterstcok

JP Taparia’s luxurious flat is situated in Malabar Hills in South Bombay, one of the prime contributing factors to its price. This location encompasses both the Arabian Sea and the Hanging Gardens. The triplex is spread across the 26th, 27th, and 28th floors of Lodha Malabar, a super-luxury residential tower. At INR 1.36 lakh per square foot, the flat has a total area of 27,160 square feet.

Earlier in March, Chairman of Bajaj Auto, Niraj Bajaj held the record for the most expensive luxurious flat in India after bought a sea-facing apartment in Mumbai’s Malabar Hill for INR 252.5 crore.

As Famy Care founder JP Taparia smashed this record by more than a hundred crores, will he be able to hold this title for long? Or is India yet to witness more expensive apartment deals in the future?

All Images (Representative): Courtesy Shutterstock

Luxury Apartments Mumbai Famy Care
Famy Care founder buys India’s costliest luxurious apartment in Mumbai for INR 369 crores

Sreetama Basu

A journalism student who studied the subject only to meet SRK in person, she settled for the best way to meet him. Covering Entertainment throughout her career, and now Food, Health and Lifestyle as well, Sreetama is also a self-proclaimed plant mom. In love with all things slow and quiet, she can often be found hunting for quiet corners with a glass of wine in hand. Other loves include little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.

   
