‘MasterChef’ Australia 2023 winner: A look at Brent Draper’s whopping prize money

MasterChef Australia has come to an end, and we have our winner. After weeks of gruelling cooking and challenges, Brent Draper took home the MasterChef Australia 2023 winner trophy, something that Draper himself might not have foreseen when he joined the show earlier this year.

32-year-old Brent Draper was a returning contestant on the show, after he had appeared and exited in 2021, due to his worsening mental health conditions. To come back stronger and more determined than ever was one thing, but to walk back home with the trophy of the world’s biggest cooking show is a completely different ball game altogether. And Brent Draper is ruling that league right now. Not only did he walk back home with the prestige of a MasterChef title, but also a huge prize money. Let’s take a look at the sum and what the MasterChef Australia 2023 winner plans to do with it.

Brent Draper is the MasterChef Australia 2023 winner

Who is Brent Draper?

A familiar face who had left the show earlier – in season 13, Brent Draper came back this season after having taken the time to work on himself and his family. After having quit MasterChef Australia last season, Brent followed his lifelong dream of travelling the country with his family. He purchased a bus and renovated it and got on a long road trip around Australia with his wife and young son.

In terms of work, Brent worked as a digital content creator for brands. He developed recipes and content as a National Coles Ambassador for the last two years.

What is the prize money this season?

Like last year, the MasterChef Australia 2023 winner too walked home with a winning amount of AUD 250,000 (INR 1.3 crore approx).

What does Brent Draper plan to do with the prize money?

His first plan is to create a one-of-its-kind cookbook which will merge two of his biggest interests – barbecue food and mental health awareness. He told news.com.au, “I think it’d be a beautiful present for someone to give their partner who they might think is struggling a little bit, or a conversation starter between mates.”

Up next, he revealed that while he’s not so responsible with the finances and it’s his wife’s department, he has plans of buying a boat. 100% percent approval by his wife. He further added, “I’ve been given a number and I’ve got to stick under it. The rest will go to setting our lives up – we’ve got another baby on the way, so it’s perfect timing, really. Give it to the wife and she can put it away, and keep it away from my prying hands.”

All Images: Courtesy brentdraper_/Instagram