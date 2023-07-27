Gap picks Richard Dickson of Mattel as new CEO hoping to see Barbie-like revival

Expecting that he will reverse their fortunes the way he did for the Barbie doll, American speciality apparel company Gap has picked Richard Dickson of Mattel as its new president and CEO.

The selection of Dickson brings to an end Gap’s yearlong search for a top executive after former CEO Sonia Syngal left the company in the summer of 2022.

Interestingly, Gap’s decision to hire Dickson comes days after a phenomenal box office opening of the Barbie movie by Greta Gerwig.

How Richard Dickson transformed Barbie

Dickson is the president and COO of Mattel, with which he has been for the last 23 years. He is credited for improving Barbie’s image by introducing progressive ideas through dolls of different races and body shapes.

Creative marketing campaigns and engaging brand collaborations helped bring in a complete transformation in the perception of the Barbie doll. A testimony of this is the critical and commercial success of Barbie, which has already earned over USD 450 million (INR 3,689 crore approx.) worldwide since its release on 21 July.

Dickson also helped in Mattel’s overall transformation with a brand-building approach known as Mattel Playbook.

Before joining Mattel, Dickson was the CEO of Branded Businesses for The Jones Group. He is a co-founder of Gloss.com, the first online retailer dedicated to high-end cosmetics, and previously served as an executive at Bloomingdale’s.

Hopes up for Gap

Gap is relying on Dickson to do with the 52-year-old retailer what he did at Barbie.

Gap Inc., which owns the namesake brand apart from Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta, revealed in its recent quarter ending 29 April that overall net sales fell 6 per cent from a year prior to USD 3.28 billion (INR 2,68,90,751 crore approx.).

Its stock, which decreased 12 per cent in 2023, gained 8 per cent after Dickson was announced as the new CEO.

Dickson to join Gap in August

Dickson, who has been part of Gap’s Board of Directors since November 2022, will leave his roles in Mattel on 3 August and assume his new position at Gap on 22 August, taking over from interim CEO Bob Martin.

CNBC reports that his annual base salary will be USD 1.4 million (INR 11 crore approx.)

“Richard has invaluable expertise in areas critical to the work Gap Inc. is doing to strengthen the company for the long term. And we are thrilled to have his visionary leadership as the company redefines the future potential of Gap Inc. and its renowned American fashion brands,” said lead independent director, Mayo A. Shattuck III in a statement.

In his comment, Dickson underlined, “It’s the work ahead that excites me most – the chance to work hand-in-hand with the teams to evolve Gap Inc. for a new era.”

Hero image: Courtesy Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Scalable Grid Engine/CC0/Wikimedia Commons; Featured image: Courtesy Mattel

This story first appeared on Prestige Malaysia.