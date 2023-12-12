Mercedes-Benz ventures into luxury real estate with a residential skycraper in Dubai

The upcoming addition to the Gulf Tiger’s skyline will be Mercedes-Benz Places, a 1,118-foot tall, 65-storey residential skyscraper in Dubai, conceived by Mercedes-Benz. This marks the brand’s foray into the real estate world. In collaboration with the renowned Emirati developer Binghatti, this residential tower will sit in the heart of Dubai, close to esteemed landmarks like the Museum of the Future, Dubai Mall, and Burj Khalifa.

The Mercedes-Benz residential tower in Dubai: Design philosophy, completion date, and more

The Mercedes-Benz Places project has been in the works for over a year. Its design sensibilities draw from the marque’s trademark ‘Sensual Purity‘ aesthetic. Judging by its initial renderings, the residential tower’s external silhouette resembles the iconic three-point Mercedes-Benz logo, and the high-end finishes and architecture align with the Sensual Purity philosophy. Ultimately, the goal is to create a calm and luxurious oasis where the needs and comforts of the residents take precedence.

“With Mercedes-Benz Places in Dubai, we are transcending automotive boundaries to create exceptional brand moments. With their extensive experience in real estate development, Binghatti is the ideal partner for us. Our goal with our first branded real estate residential tower is to forge new, desirable grounds that embody our brand’s DNA and provide our customers with a place to arrive, unwind, and call home,” said Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Marketing & Sales, in a press statement.

This luxury residential address in Downtown Dubai will combine smart home technologies and intelligent mobility solutions to create a functional sanctuary for its eminent residents. While there is no additional information about amenities and completion date, among other details, more will be known at the Mercedes-Benz Places launch event, scheduled for January 2024.

“We are profoundly excited to be working alongside Mercedes-Benz — a truly iconic name — to develop the world’s first Mercedes-Benz branded luxury residence. Mercedes-Benz Places in Dubai is not merely a real-estate development; it will also prioritise community and mobility, setting a new benchmark for intelligent living,” remarked Muhammad Binghatti, CEO of Binghatti Properties, in a press statement.

Additionally, Binghatti is also building the world’s first-ever Binghatti, featuring a private spa for cars, interiors inspired by the French Riviera, and a pair of car elevators, allowing owners to drive their cars right up to their penthouse suites.

