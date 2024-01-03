The mouse is out! Everything to know about the new Mickey Mouse horror films

The beloved Disney character first hit the screens with Steamboat Willie in 1928, featuring non-speaking characters. Nearly 95 years later, Mickey Mouse is out in public after Disney’s copyright ended and filmmakers immediately jumped at the opportunity, announcing two new indie Mickey Mouse horror films. The first one is titled Mickey’s Mouse Trap.

The primitive black-and-white version of the Disney mascot from Steamboat Willie entered the public domain on 1 January 2024, under US Law, and paved the way for some interesting takes on the character. The two horror films are proof of a slew of Mickey-themed content that will now follow. One of the films even released a trailer.

Here are the details about the Mickey Mouse horror films and other content

Plot and cast of Mickey’s Mouse Trap

The project is a gory slasher film with the mouse posed as a dreaded serial killer. Yes, you read that right!

Directed by Jamie Bailey and written and produced by Simon Phillips, the live-action horror film shows a Mickey-masked serial killer terrorising a group of young friends trapped in a carnival.

According to BBC, the friends throw a surprise birthday party in the amusement arcade, but amid all the neon lights and laughter, things take a deadly turn when they encounter a knife-wielding killer wearing a Mickey mask.

Scenes from the 1928 film interject the trailer which accentuates the horror factor. “A place for fun, a place for friends, a place for hunting. The mouse is out,” it flashes.

BBC quotes Phillips, who also plays the killer’s role, saying, “People need to not take it too seriously, we made a ridiculously fun movie.”

“If you put Mickey into a family movie, you don’t cover new ground. In order to flip the coin, you have to come up with something that’s the polar opposite of what already exists,” he added.

Interestingly, the copyright has ended only for the early version of the Disney character that appeared in the 1928 film. The modern versions, along with the new features (like the Mickey gloves and polka dots) will remain unaffected.

Release date of Mickey’s Mouse Trap

While the trailer and the cast have been revealed, the release date of the film is yet to be announced.

The other Mickey Mouse horror film

The untitled project, directed by Steven LaMorte, will begin production in the spring of 2024.

According to CNN, LaMorte’s press release stated, “Steamboat Willie has brought joy to generations, but beneath that cheerful exterior lies a potential for pure, unhinged terror. I can’t wait to unleash our twisted take on this beloved character to the world.”

A Mickey-themed game is also in the works

Infestation 88, a 1-4 player co-op action horror game with a bloody Mickey Mouse as the main antagonist is also being made. It was listed on the PC marketplace Steam on 1 January.

Studio Nightmare Forge develops it and will be “twisting the now-in-the-public-domain Steamboat Willie into something much scarier.”

According to IGN, there were reports accusing the makers of provoking Nazi sentiments with the title. Although the makers have denied the claims, they have changed the name to Infestation: Origins.

(Hero and feature image: Courtesy Steamboat Willie/ IMDb)