Meet the Moon squad: Japanese billionaire gives details on SpaceX’s lunar mission

In the last few years, more often than not, you must have heard of expeditions being organised to the Moon. From NASA promising to send a person’s name to space to having private firms announcing the journey to the celestial body, almost all kinds of ploys have been employed to grab netizens’ reaction on this one-in-a-lifetime kind of excursion. At the helm of this was billionaire Elon Musk’s aerospace company SpaceX and now one of its projects is coming to fruition. The most talked about Dear Moon project.

Headlined by Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, the moon crew has an interesting choice of people on board. Maezawa announced that he has finalised the passengers who will join him on a trip around the moon. Powered by aircraft from SpaceX, the moon squad includes the likes of DJ Steve Aoki and Tim Dodd among the many. Notably, there’s an Indian actor aboard on this lunar mission as well. Wondering who? It’s television actor Dev Joshi who once gained fame by essaying the titular role of Baal Veer. The other crew members include Czech artist Yemi A.D., photographer Rhiannon Adam, photographer Karim Iliya, documentary filmmaker Brendan Hall and South Korean rapper Choi Seung Hyun aka T.O.P.

Moon mission: All about Dear Moon project

The Dear Moon project was announced way back in 2018. Yusaku Maezawa who previously intended only to fly with artists onboard expanded his horizon and welcomed people from all across the globe to be a part of this celestial journey. He reportedly said that he received a million applications for this lunar mission and thereafter the selections were made.

When will this moon mission take off?

According to the website, Dear Moon states that its mission to the moon will take off in 2023 courtesy SpaceX’s new spacecraft system, Starship. Incidentally, Starship is yet to conduct its first orbital test flight though brief hop tests have been conducted. Musk in his previous statements had said that he expects Starship to undertake regular flights by 2023.

