Mrunal Thakur brings her A-game to the airport with a Louis Vuitton bag worth INR 2 lakh

Over the past few years, airports have become the perfect runway to spotlight personal style – with the biggest brands in the business making their appearances on conveyor belts. Actress Mrunal Thakur continued the tradition, with a luxurious Louis Vuitton OnTheGo GM tote bag on her arm that costs a whopping INR 2 lakh. Here’s all about it.

If there’s one thing celebrities know how to do, it’s travel in style. From monochrome co-ord sets to vibrant track salwar-kurta numbers – the who’s who of Bollywood have sported it all. In doing this they’ve sparked new trends and celebrated long-standing ones – dominating headlines and fashion conversations in the process. A regular at it all? ‘Super 30’ actress Mrunal Thakur. Known for her impeccable sartorial choices – she’s always experimenting with her style, fusing classics with new and bold details. Most recently, her versatility and range was on display at the airport, where she arrived clad in a vibrant blue kurta and black high-tops. She elevated this with a swanky black Louis Vuitton tote that has set fashion tongues wagging.

A peek at Mrunal Thakur’s Louis Vuitton OnTheGo GM Tote Bag

It’s no secret that a Louis Vuitton has long been the luxury luggage of choice for many celebrities. Famous names like Audrey Hepburn, Lauren Bacall, Kate Moss, Sarah Jessica Parker, The Beckhams, and Gigi Hadid have been spotted with the brand slung on their shoulders by the paparazzi. A popular option is the oversized OnTheGo GM Tote.

Buy Louis Vuitton OnTheGo GM Tote Bag here

Personifying comfortable chic – the bag, as the name suggests, is designed to take one seamlessly from the workplace to a brunch. Its square shape allows for plenty of storage – office files, laptop, clothes, a pair of stilettos, the works. It can be carried by hand or worn over the shoulder. This also makes it quite the practical travel accessory. That aside, the model comes monogrammed in Empreinte leather with gold-coloured hardware, flat-zipped inside pocket, long leather shoulder straps, and microfiber lining.

Unlike other designs from the brand, OnTheGo is a new kid on the fashion block – having been released in 2019. The original arrived in the GM (large) size with plenty of room. However, there are sizes MM (medium) and PM (small) for those who’d like size options. Best part? It comes in the option of Cognac as well, with the leather-brown hue being just as versatile as the black. Other sizes come in Creme and Tourterelle variants.

The timeless design and functionality has found takers amongst several celebrities and influencers alike. This includes the likes of Filipino actress and comedian Alex Gonzaga and rapper Cardi B. Currently, it’s priced at INR 2,08,138 lakh approx.

All images: Courtesy Louis Vuitton/Mrunal Thakur