Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant is now engaged to Radhika Merchant
29 Dec 2022 05:08 PM

Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant is now engaged to Radhika Merchant

Romaa Daas

It’s indeed a time for celebration in the Ambani household. After welcoming Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s twins, the Ambani family have now formally welcomed their youngest to be daughter-in-law. Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant at the Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan’s Nathdwara today, on December 29.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son and Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant’s daughter had a traditional roka ceremony. Reliance IndustriesDirector-Corporate Affairs took to Twitter to congratulate the newly engaged couple.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant now engaged

Anant Ambani wife

Soon thereafter wishes poured in from all the corners.

Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant

For the unversed, both Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have known each other for quite long. The Ambanis too have known Radhika for quite some time. Earlier in June this year, the Ambanis hosted a grand function at the Jio World Centre for Radhika’s ‘arangetram’ – a dancer’s formal completion of training and to perform on stage. A classical dancer, Radhika has trained in Bharatnatyam for eight long years under the tutelage of Guru Bhavana Thakar.

The duo makes for a powerhouse couple already. While Anant Ambani is currently leading the energy business of Reliance Industries, Radhika Merchant is on the Board of Directors of Encore Healthcare. Notably, Anant is an alumnus of the Brown University in the U.S. and Radhika is a graduate of New York University.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy mpparimal/Twitter

Romaa Daas is a birdie whose eyes glistens when she hears about art, architecture, and décor. She’s passionate about reading novels especially one that is hardbound. When not working, she’s busy binge-watching K-dramas, and other movies and planning her next itinerary. Her latest fascination is trekking. Romaa is a journalism postgraduate from Jamia Millia Islamia University. She has worked with several media organisations in the past including Thomson Reuters and India Today.

   
