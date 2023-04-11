Mumbai ranks 19th on the list of ‘Best Cities For Public Transit’

The heart of Mumbai lies within its scrumptious vada paos, the ‘always on the run’ crowd and the very competent transport system. Most of the crowd flocking to this city to fulfil their dreams, use the local transport system to commute between stops. Not only are these means of travel comfortable but public transit modes like the local train, bus, and metro are also very economical. A global research has also now recognised Mumbai as one of the best cities for public transit.

A research conducted by a London-based media outlet – Time Out listed Mumbai on the 19th spot on its ‘Best Cities For Public Transit’ list. While the bustling city bagged the last spot on the list, it became the only Indian city to be included in this category. The global city guide publisher surveyed more than 20,000 city residents in more than 50 cities.

What makes Mumbai one of the best cities for public transit?

Mumbaikars use different modes of transport including buses, locals, kaali peelis (taxis), auto rickshaws, etc. to travel across the city. According to the survey conducted by Time Out, 81 percent of Mumbai’s locals find it easy to commute across the city by public transport on a daily basis.

‘Chalo Pay’, a popular app used for transport in the city has also made travelling in Mumbai a bit easier for these people. “The city has also introduced the Chalo Pay app – a pioneer for Indian public transport – making the whole thing just that little bit easier,” the report stated.

Apart from buses, taxis, autorickshaws and local trains, the city was also introduced to double-decker electric buses and new metro lines.

Which other cities are on the list?

Berlin landed on the first position on this list, followed by Prague, Tokyo, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taipei, Shanghai, and Amsterdam.

