‘Naatu Naatu’ from ‘RRR’ wins the 2023 Oscar for Best Original Song, makes history

At the 95th Academy Awards held today, RRR made history by winning the Oscar for Best Original Song for the electrifying smash hit ‘Naatu Naatu’. The award was received by composer M. M. Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose. By winning the Oscar, the duo beat international pop icons like Lady Gaga and Rihanna, as well as the legendary Diane Warren.

The award, which was presented by Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery c0-stars Kade Hudson and Janelle Monae, marks the first time in the history of the Academy Awards that a Telugu song has won in this category.

M. M. Keeravani spoke about listening to The Carpenters in his speech

When ‘Naatu Naatu’ was announced as the winner, they received a standing ovation from the audience at the Dolby Theatre. During his acceptance speech, which he sang, music composer M. M. Keeravani also spoke about listening to The Carpenters and how this is a proud moment for every Indian. Actress Deepika Padukone was also seen during his speech, holding back her tears.

Rahul Sipligunj And Kaala Bhairava gave a smashing performance of ‘Naatu Naatu’

Before ‘Naatu Naatu’ won the Academy Award for Best Original Song, its singers – Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava – gave an electrifying performance that brought the Dolby Theatre to its feet. The performance, which was introduced by actress Deepika Padukone, was applauded by many on social media as the best of the night.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy IMDb

This story first appeared on Augustman India.