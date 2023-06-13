Get set to land at the Navi Mumbai International Airport by 2024

Reports state that the Navi Mumbai International Airport will be functional by next year. The multi-modal structure, which is anticipated to serve 90 million passengers and handle 2.5 million tonnes of cargo by 2032, is currently under construction. It is expected to be inaugurated by 2024.

According to reports, this airport will be connected to several modes of transport, including the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, the coastal road and the Mumbai Metro, said Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while visiting the site with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. The airstrip is expected to ease the burden on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, which is the only airport in the City of Dreams as of now.

All you need to know about the Navi Mumbai International Airport

Work on the airport, which belongs to the Adani Group, began in 2017. The site is a joint venture of the Group as well as the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), state reports. The airport is located at the centre of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), in Ulwe, Navi Mumbai. The airstrip is being constructed in four phases — two of which are expected to be finished by December 2024. It is spread over 1,160 hectares and costs about INR 16,700 crore, add reports.

Additionally, the Navi Mumbai International Airport is said to be equipped with the latest technology and will be quite energy efficient as well as eco-friendly. This will be managed by the use of green sources of electricity (such as solar power), electric vehicles and other similar means.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai is characterised by its pillared design on the outside and stunning interiors, and the Navi Mumbai International Airport will not lag far behind. Its design is inspired from the lotus, India’s national flower, and it would look quite aesthetic when seen from above.

