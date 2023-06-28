New Korean age system makes all South Koreans at least a year younger

The new Korean age determination system came into effect on 28 June 2023, making all South Koreans younger by at least one year. Until this date, South Korea, which has a population of 51 million, followed a traditional age determination system, known as “Korean age,” alongside the international standard and a calendar age.

The change follows the passage of a set of bills in December 2022 by the South Korean National Assembly which scrapped the Korean age and officially made the international system the standard for age determination alongside the existing calendar age, also known as annual age. The change was one of the campaign promises of President Yoon Suk-yeol.

In a press briefing held at Seoul’s government complex on 26 June 2023, Legislation Minister Lee Wan-kyu said, “Adopting the international method of counting age has been one of President Yoon Suk -yeol’s pledges to relieve the social and administrational confusion and conflict.”

Current Korean age system

Until 27 June 2023, South Korea was the only country to count the age of a person from the time spent in the womb. This meant that the age of a person started at one-year-old at the time of birth itself. A year is added to the age on the first day of January. This is known as Se-neun Na-ee, or “counting age” and popularly referred to as the Korean age.

In South Korea, the international age has been the official system for legal definitions and administrative purposes since 1962. This has been in use for most official purposes such as voting, retirement and pensions as well as government-issued IDs.

The Korean age and the international standard are not the only age-determination systems in South Korea. The country also has a third system, Yeon Na-ee, which literally means “annual age” and is also called calendar age. Under this system, babies are zero years old at birth but gain a year on 1 January instead of their actual birth date.

Under the three systems, a person’s age could differ by around two years based on the system used. For example, world renowned South Korean singer Psy is 45 years old when his age is determined by the international standard because he was born on 31 December 1977. But he is 46 under the annual age system and 47 in Korean age.

What is the new Korean age system?

The new Korean age system is simply the international standard, which has now come into force. But even though the Korean age is now scrapped, the annual age system will remain in force in some cases.

The Korean age was used primarily in social settings and workplace, while the annual age is used to determine for certain official qualifications such as the legal age to drink and smoke, writing public servant examinations, and mandatory military service. Korean media reports that the annual age system will remain unchanged in such matters.

It will also remain in force for children entering elementary school. They will continue to enroll in March of the year after they turn six years old by international standard irrespective of the month of their birth.

Why did South Korea scrap the Korean age?

According to The Telegraph, earlier in 2022 Lee Yong-ho, a leader of the ruling People Power Party overseeing legal and public services, said, “If we stick solely to the international age system, we will no longer see the social and economic costs associated with all the confusion and inconvenience arising from the age difference.”

Previous South Korean governments had tried to implement a single system, but those were not successful. President Yoon’s proposal, on the other hand, had more support from major political parties as well as the public.

Hero and Featured images: Courtesy Chrishaun Byrom/@atlantadronespecialists/Unsplash