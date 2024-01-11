facebook
Home > What's On > News > Lakshadweep’s Minicoy island to get an airport soon
Lakshadweep’s Minicoy island to get an airport soon
What's On
11 Jan 2024 02:00 PM

Lakshadweep’s Minicoy island to get an airport soon

Priyaja Bakshi

Lakshadweep is poised to become one of India’s most popular tourist destinations. Its potential as a tropical getaway has captured attention lately, leading the government to enhance travel to the union territory by introducing a new airport on Lakshadweep’s Minicoy Island.

Minicoy Island is the second-largest and southernmost island in Lakshadweep. The airfield will not only serve as a hub for travellers coming to Lakshadweep for vacation but also be used to operate military aircraft.

New airport in Lakshadweep: All you need to know

Currently, Lakshadweep has only one airstrip serving all the islands, located on Agatti Island. The Agatti Airport, managed by the Airports Authority of India, has been the gateway to the archipelago since 2010. However, due to having only one airstrip, the types of aircraft that can operate from the airport are limited. The sole commercial flight reaching Agatti Airport is an Air India plane from Kochi.

While limited flights currently operate from Lakshadweep, ships and ferries play a significant role in transporting tourists to the island, with most of these vessels operating from Kochi. The proposed Minicoy airport aims to increase the accessibility of Lakshadweep by air.

The airport on Minicoy Island has been previously suggested, but the joint use of the airport for defence and tourism is actively being planned. This development opens the door for various types of flights to reach and expand access to the island, further facilitating tourism. The new airstrip will be designed to accommodate fighter jets, military transport planes, and commercial aircraft, playing a crucial role in extending defences across the Arabian Sea.

(Feature image: Courtesy Shyamjith pattiam/Shutterstock)

This story first appeared here.

Lakshadweep travel news Lakshadweep Island
Lakshadweep’s Minicoy island to get an airport soon

Priyaja Bakshi

Priyaja took her love for reading to the next level by majoring in English and minoring in Journalism at Lady Shri Ram College For Women (DU). She is extremely curious about the world and wishes to visit all the countries once in her life. She identifies as a foodie and loves to spend her free time exploring different cuisine and curating new dishes. As a former Food Writer at NDTV, she can help you find the best places to eat in Delhi!

Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended for you

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.