Lakshadweep’s Minicoy island to get an airport soon

Lakshadweep is poised to become one of India’s most popular tourist destinations. Its potential as a tropical getaway has captured attention lately, leading the government to enhance travel to the union territory by introducing a new airport on Lakshadweep’s Minicoy Island.

Minicoy Island is the second-largest and southernmost island in Lakshadweep. The airfield will not only serve as a hub for travellers coming to Lakshadweep for vacation but also be used to operate military aircraft.

New airport in Lakshadweep: All you need to know

Currently, Lakshadweep has only one airstrip serving all the islands, located on Agatti Island. The Agatti Airport, managed by the Airports Authority of India, has been the gateway to the archipelago since 2010. However, due to having only one airstrip, the types of aircraft that can operate from the airport are limited. The sole commercial flight reaching Agatti Airport is an Air India plane from Kochi.

While limited flights currently operate from Lakshadweep, ships and ferries play a significant role in transporting tourists to the island, with most of these vessels operating from Kochi. The proposed Minicoy airport aims to increase the accessibility of Lakshadweep by air.

The airport on Minicoy Island has been previously suggested, but the joint use of the airport for defence and tourism is actively being planned. This development opens the door for various types of flights to reach and expand access to the island, further facilitating tourism. The new airstrip will be designed to accommodate fighter jets, military transport planes, and commercial aircraft, playing a crucial role in extending defences across the Arabian Sea.

(Feature image: Courtesy Shyamjith pattiam/Shutterstock)

