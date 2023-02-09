Delhi’s new LGBTQ community centre promises a safe space for the queer

Naz Foundation is all set to open a brand new and first-of-its-kind LGBTQ community centre in East of Kailash, New Delhi, in association with volunteer organisation InsideOut Delhi.

If you are a queer in India, you have definitely heard of the Naz Foundation. An NGO that works on HIV/AIDS and sexual health, this is also the organisation behind the petition to amend Section 377 of the IPC at the Supreme Court. They are all set to start a 1,200 sq. ft. centre for the LGBTQ+ community, to create a safe space for them. Let’s find out more.

Delhi to get a first-of-its-kind LGBTQ community centre

To build this community centre, a silent auction will be held by the two organisations on February 12, at the Mexican Ambassador HE Frederico Salas’ farmhouse in Rajkori. Titled Love: A Silent Auction, the fundraiser is expected to have about 250 people, that will include HNI bidders across the pink community.

The auction list will feature some extremely sought-after products. A handbag by Tarun Tahiliani worth INR 60 lakhs, clothing from luxury brands like Louis Vuitton, a signed collection of William Dalrymple’s travelogues, a statue by designer Sanjyt Singh, fine dining options at Sidecar, Megu, Diva, and other premium Delhi restaurants, queer-friendly stay options hosted by hotelier Keshav Suri’s The LaLit Hotels, and Sarai at Toria in Madhya Pradesh, and many more.

All you need to know about the LGBTQ community centre in Delhi

The community centre designed by Studio Juggernaut will have a doctor’s clinic, a library with a dedicated reading area, an art gallery, therapy rooms, a gender-neutral restroom, and an event area. This centre will be built with an aim to provide a space for all queer people where they can come and interact with each other, and build a safer community.

The Naz Foundation founder Anjali Gopalan said to CN Traveller, “The community is grossly under-served even in major metropolises, where a large number of LGBTQ+ migrate, to escape the stigma prevalent across rural and peri-urban India.”

