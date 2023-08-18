facebook
New orange and grey Vande Bharat train expected to launch on August 19
What's On
18 Aug 2023

New orange and grey Vande Bharat train expected to launch on August 19

Anushka Goel

It is well-known that the new Vande Bharat trains are currently being manufactured at the Integral coach Factory (ICF), Chennai. While these orange and grey coaches are expected to hit the tracks later this year, they are to be unveiled on August 19, 2023.

Currently, the popular semi-high speed train has a blue and white exterior, and the colour change is among the many upgrades that this carrier is getting. The new hue will also make Vande Bharat the first orange-coloured train in the country.

More about the new orange and grey Vande Bharat train

According to Swarajya, this is the 31st Vande Bharat train to have been constructed and it will be unveiled at the production facility in Chennai. Currently, these trains run on 25 routes in India and four more are expected to be launched this month, adds the report.

The new colour scheme is inspired by the Indian flag and has strips of green on its body and doors. Additionally, the front portion of the driver’s cabin has a strong use of orange to make it more eye-catching. As of now, the route on which the new orange Vande Bharat train will run hasn’t been finalised.

Some other upgrades that the Vande Bharat trains are going through include longer footrests, better lighting within the coaches and washrooms, softer cushions, better touch control for luggage rack lights, and other improvements to enhance passengers’ experience. These trains are the country’s first-ever indigenously designed and manufactured vehicles, and have a maximum speed of 180 kmph. Equipped with automatic doors, huge windows, reclining seats, an infotainment system, Wi-Fi, CCTV and a pantry car, these trains have been launched for a smooth and comfortable journey.

Hero and featured image courtesy: Ashwini Vaishnaw/@AshwiniVaishnaw/Twitter

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.

New orange and grey Vande Bharat train expected to launch on August 19

Anushka Goel

